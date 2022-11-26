^

Sports

Adamson motivated to play spoiler to La Salle's Final Four bid

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 26, 2022 | 3:39pm
Adamson motivated to play spoiler to La Salle's Final Four bid
Nash Racela
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The Adamson Soaring Falcons are not discounting themselves from the playoff race even as they face a tougher final game of eliminations compared to their rivals La Salle come Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After taking care of business against the NU Bulldogs on Saturday, Adamson kept at pace with La Salle, who will still play against the UE Red Warriors later today.

Despite La Salle having the lighter assignments against the also-ran UE and UST in their final game, Adamson said that they are just as determined to claim the final spot in the Final Four.

"Well actually, a lot of people are counting us out already. Because they want La Salle to make it to the Final Four. I don't know, maybe they're anticipating Ateneo No. 1 and La Salle No. 4 for the semis. I know how people think," said Adamson head coach Nash Racela.

"We want to counter that. That's actually our goal. Expectation and reality are always different, so yeah, we'll try our best," he added.

Graduating point guard Jerom Lastimosa continued to be the hero for Adamson as he nailed the game-winning triple with five seconds left on the clock to help the Falcons beat NU, 64-63.

Lastimosa, who continues to play through an injury, keeps his eyes glued on Wednesday's game.

"We still have a chance na makapasok sa Final 4, kasi kung titingnan mo lang sa four games namin, talagang ang ganda ng nilaro namin sa last four games namin. So one game at a tie, and one more na lang, one more push just to make it to the Final 4," he said.

Adamson's clash against Ateneo caps off the elimination round as they play in the main game on November 30 at 4:00 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sotto makes most of minutes as 36ers rout Wildcats

Sotto makes most of minutes as 36ers rout Wildcats

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Sotto, who has been a role player for Adelaide coach CJ Bruton, pitched in six points, five rebounds and a block in 14 minutes...
Sports
fbtw
Analysis: Iran returns to old tactics in World Cup win vs Wales

Analysis: Iran returns to old tactics in World Cup win vs Wales

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
There was a switch in tactics for Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz against Wales in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. His team...
Sports
fbtw
Belangel provides spark as Daegu routs Seoul; Abando's Anyang win in KBL

Belangel provides spark as Daegu routs Seoul; Abando's Anyang win in KBL

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Belangel provided quality minutes with 14 points on 2-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc to go along with six boards, four...
Sports
fbtw
Lastimosa hits game-winner vs NU as Adamson keeps Final Four hopes alive

Lastimosa hits game-winner vs NU as Adamson keeps Final Four hopes alive

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Lastimosa, who made only two field goals in the game, converted a triple with 5.5 left in the game to put Adamson ahead by...
Sports
fbtw
Hosts Qatar knocked out of World Cup as England made to wait

Hosts Qatar knocked out of World Cup as England made to wait

5 hours ago
Asian champions Qatar had high hopes coming into the tournament but become only the second home team to crash out in the group...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Red Warriors win in overtime, hurt Archers' Final Four chances

Red Warriors win in overtime, hurt Archers' Final Four chances

By Luisa Morales | 33 minutes ago
UE, who are out of playoff contention, leaned on the clutch makes of Rey Remogat in the extra period to make things harder...
Sports
fbtw
Go falls short of target, ends up T-3rd in Bangladesh

Go falls short of target, ends up T-3rd in Bangladesh

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
A wobbly frontside 37 ruined the Cebuano ace’s final round charge although he shot two birdies at the back before holing...
Sports
fbtw
Tamaraws blast Tigers to end UAAP 85 campaign on high note

Tamaraws blast Tigers to end UAAP 85 campaign on high note

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Both eliminated from Final Four contention, the Tamaraws rode a 12-0 run in the final salvo to send UST to their 12th straight...
Sports
fbtw
Delos Santos sizzles with eagle-aided 66 but falls by 8 in Casio World Open

Delos Santos sizzles with eagle-aided 66 but falls by 8 in Casio World Open

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Delos Santos worked on his putting stroke overnight, finishing with 28 putts after struggling with 32 in the second round...
Sports
fbtw
After ACL injury, Esteban targets Paris Olympics berth

After ACL injury, Esteban targets Paris Olympics berth

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After tearing her ACL during the 2022 World Fencing Championships in Cairo last July, Esteban has been focused on returning...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with