^

Sports

Cool Smashers score bounce back win over listless Army

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 12, 2022 | 5:23pm
Cool Smashers score bounce back win over listless Army
Creamline Cool Smashers
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers recovered from their only loss of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference after a four-set drubbing of the listless UAI Army Lady Troopers, 25-12, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Coming off of a loss against the F2 Logistics last Tuesday, Creamline came out with guns blazing as they zoomed to a 6-0 start.

Though Army recovered early, the Cool Smashers breezed to victory, 25-12.

The Lady Troopers only showed resolve in the third set when they took the early advantage, 19-11, after a Jeanette Villareal block on Jema Galanza.

But a Creamline fight back saw the Army lead slashed to as small as a point, 23-22. Panaga, though, shot themselves in the foot with a service error that sent the Lady Troopers to set point.

While Ging Balse-Pabayo returned the favor with a service error of her own, Lady Troopers head coach Kungfu Reyes successfully challenged a block point on Laura Condotta to extend the match.

In the fourth set, Army looked primed to force a winner-take-all fifth salvo when Condotta scored thrice in four rallies to help Army take the 23-22 lead.

But a Celine Domingo quick and a Condotta hit that went wayward gave Creamline match point, 24-23.

Jema Galanza converted the kill to deny Army of the comeback.

Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses shrugged off the hiccup in the third set, owing it to the prowess of the Lady Troopers' guest player Condotta.

"Syempre, talagang this conference, talagang hindi mo masasabi ano 'yung ilalaro mo kasi syempre malaking bagay 'yung imports," said Meneses.

"Talagang, nagcocontribute sila every game, lalo na sa opensa. Talagang, lahat ng import talagang, mahirap bantayan talaga so hopefully magimprove pa kami sa mga next game namin," he added.

Creamline saw balanced scoring with three players finished in twin-digit scoring with Yeliz Basa leading the way with 18 markers. Celine Domingo chipped in with 16 points of her own.

Galanza added 14 while Tots Carlos, who made her presence felt in the pivotal fourth set, finished with seven points.

Jia De Guzman took charge of the playmaking with four points and 24 excellent sets.

Creamline thus improve their record to 6-1 while Army falls to 0-7, they are in the middle of a 12-game losing streak.

The Cool Smashers face sister team Choco Mucho next on Thursday, November 17, while UAI Army Lady Troopers will hope to end their conference bid on a high note against the Petro Gazz Angels on Saturday, November 19.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SBP expects big turnout in Gilas&rsquo; home games in FIBA 6th window

SBP expects big turnout in Gilas’ home games in FIBA 6th window

3 hours ago
Two home games in February will allow local fans to watch Gilas up close and personal when the Philippines hosts the final...
Sports
fbtw
NU, La Salle forge Shakey's Super League title showdown

NU, La Salle forge Shakey's Super League title showdown

7 hours ago
The third year middle ignited the Lady Spikers’ fifth set fightback after going down 0-3 to forge an exciting winner-take-all...
Sports
fbtw
Myriad cases loom for hot-headed, heavy-handed Amores of JRU

Myriad cases loom for hot-headed, heavy-handed Amores of JRU

By Joey Villar | 3 days ago
Controversial Jose Rizal University player John Amores could be facing not just one legal battle, but more.
Sports
fbtw
Pinoy bets slow down in Egypt, but make Asian Tour cut

Pinoy bets slow down in Egypt, but make Asian Tour cut

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Justin Quiban fumbled with a one-over 71 after an impressive 66 and slipped to joint 30th halfway through International Series...
Sports
fbtw
Slumping Belingon hopes to 'break the curse' against Korea's Kim in Singapore

Slumping Belingon hopes to 'break the curse' against Korea's Kim in Singapore

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
In the middle of a four-bout slump since losing his belt, Belingon has a chance to rejuvenate his career against South Korea's...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Curry dazzles in Warriors win, Lakers fall to Kings

Curry dazzles in Warriors win, Lakers fall to Kings

2 hours ago
Curry, coming off a 47-point performance that saw the Warriors snap a five-game losing streak on Monday, scored 40 to keep...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi targets top finish in ICTSI Match Play

Malixi targets top finish in ICTSI Match Play

3 hours ago
Malixi has won all her three appearances in stroke play in this year’s LPGT and is keen on ending the season with yet...
Sports
fbtw
Run holds key as IRONMAN 70. 3 Puerto Princesa fires off

Run holds key as IRONMAN 70. 3 Puerto Princesa fires off

6 hours ago
Eight-hundred-ninety-eight intrepid triathletes set out for an exacting test of physical endurance and mental strength in...
Sports
fbtw
Biden hopes Russia gets serious on WNBA's Griner after US vote

Biden hopes Russia gets serious on WNBA's Griner after US vote

7 hours ago
Biden appeared to link the case of Griner, whose plight has generated widespread anger in the United States, to Tuesday's...
Sports
fbtw
PGJC-Navy, North Cotabato enter semis

PGJC-Navy, North Cotabato enter semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Navy and North Cotabato arranged a semifinal clash after blanking their respective quarterfinal counterparts in the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with