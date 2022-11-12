Cool Smashers score bounce back win over listless Army

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers recovered from their only loss of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference after a four-set drubbing of the listless UAI Army Lady Troopers, 25-12, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Coming off of a loss against the F2 Logistics last Tuesday, Creamline came out with guns blazing as they zoomed to a 6-0 start.

Though Army recovered early, the Cool Smashers breezed to victory, 25-12.

The Lady Troopers only showed resolve in the third set when they took the early advantage, 19-11, after a Jeanette Villareal block on Jema Galanza.

But a Creamline fight back saw the Army lead slashed to as small as a point, 23-22. Panaga, though, shot themselves in the foot with a service error that sent the Lady Troopers to set point.

While Ging Balse-Pabayo returned the favor with a service error of her own, Lady Troopers head coach Kungfu Reyes successfully challenged a block point on Laura Condotta to extend the match.

In the fourth set, Army looked primed to force a winner-take-all fifth salvo when Condotta scored thrice in four rallies to help Army take the 23-22 lead.

But a Celine Domingo quick and a Condotta hit that went wayward gave Creamline match point, 24-23.

Jema Galanza converted the kill to deny Army of the comeback.

Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses shrugged off the hiccup in the third set, owing it to the prowess of the Lady Troopers' guest player Condotta.

"Syempre, talagang this conference, talagang hindi mo masasabi ano 'yung ilalaro mo kasi syempre malaking bagay 'yung imports," said Meneses.

"Talagang, nagcocontribute sila every game, lalo na sa opensa. Talagang, lahat ng import talagang, mahirap bantayan talaga so hopefully magimprove pa kami sa mga next game namin," he added.

Creamline saw balanced scoring with three players finished in twin-digit scoring with Yeliz Basa leading the way with 18 markers. Celine Domingo chipped in with 16 points of her own.

Galanza added 14 while Tots Carlos, who made her presence felt in the pivotal fourth set, finished with seven points.

Jia De Guzman took charge of the playmaking with four points and 24 excellent sets.

Creamline thus improve their record to 6-1 while Army falls to 0-7, they are in the middle of a 12-game losing streak.

The Cool Smashers face sister team Choco Mucho next on Thursday, November 17, while UAI Army Lady Troopers will hope to end their conference bid on a high note against the Petro Gazz Angels on Saturday, November 19.