^

Sports

Eala downs Croatian foe, reaches semis in France tiff

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 28, 2022 | 7:06pm
Eala downs Croatian foe, reaches semis in France tiff
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala continued her deep run in the W80 Poitiers in France, winning her quarterfinal against Croatia's Ana Konjuh on Friday.

Buoyed by big wins over Top 150 players, Eala dumped Konjuh, 6-2, 6-3, in just an hour and 15 minutes.

The 17-year-old jumped to a 4-1 lead early in the opening set. Though Konjuh held her serve in Game 6 to inch one game back, 2-4, Eala won back-to-back games to take the early advantage.

In Game 8, Eala pounced on a misfiring Konjuh from the service line as she committed two double faults in the set-clinching game win.

It was a tighter affair in Set 2 when Konjuh blanked the Filipina with a love game to tie the set at 3-all.

But Eala managed two tight game wins in a row, including taking the break point in Game 8, 5-3, to push Konjuh against the wall.

Eala, who made it into the main draw through the qualifiers, will face the winner of the other quarterfinal between Ysaline Bonaventure and seventh seed Oceane Dodin in the semifinal.

Eala is looking for her third title in the pro circuit in singles.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dennis Smith Jr. making the most of Charlotte opportunity

Dennis Smith Jr. making the most of Charlotte opportunity

By Alder Almo | 8 hours ago
Signed to a one-year minimum deal, Dennis Smith Jr. is seizing the opportunity. 
Sports
fbtw
Animam believes fellow Pinay ballers will get to play overseas, too

Animam believes fellow Pinay ballers will get to play overseas, too

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
But Animam believes there is more to come after her, especially with others before her like Afril Bernardino and Allana Lim...
Sports
fbtw
Giving Letran&rsquo;s Fran Yu his due

Giving Letran’s Fran Yu his due

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Hearing and watching the 5-foot-10 Fran Yu receive a lot of props today from his fellow Blue Dragons as well as basketball...
Sports
fbtw
'Mr. Mainit' outpoints foe in first-ever URCC bare-knuckle fight card

'Mr. Mainit' outpoints foe in first-ever URCC bare-knuckle fight card

5 hours ago
Kenjhons “Mr. Mainit” overcame a sluggish start to beat Map Soberano via unanimous decision on Thursday in the...
Sports
fbtw
F2, Petro Gazz dispute solo 3rd; Choco Mucho, Cignal battle to boost semis bid

F2, Petro Gazz dispute solo 3rd; Choco Mucho, Cignal battle to boost semis bid

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The Cargo Movers are gunning for the third straight victory after starting the conference with two straight defeats while...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DLSU's Nelle suspended, to miss game vs UST

DLSU's Nelle suspended, to miss game vs UST

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Nelle was meted the suspension because this is his third infraction of the rule.
Sports
fbtw
Dutch stuns Davaoeno aces, rules ICTSI Pradera

Dutch stuns Davaoeno aces, rules ICTSI Pradera

4 hours ago
Reduced to a virtual spectator in the championship flight, Guido Van der Valk rewrote the script and took the stellar role...
Sports
fbtw
Clarin shakes off shooting woes, focuses on defense as Lady Bulldogs maintain dominance in UAAP 85

Clarin shakes off shooting woes, focuses on defense as Lady Bulldogs maintain dominance in UAAP 85

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Instead of forcing the issue, though, the national team mainstay has been working to impact the game in other ways as her...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic erupts with 41-point triple-double as Mavs edge Nets in OT

Doncic erupts with 41-point triple-double as Mavs edge Nets in OT

5 hours ago
Luka Doncic's 41-point triple-double propelled the Dallas Mavericks to a 129-125 NBA overtime triumph over the Brooklyn Nets,...
Sports
fbtw
Kingad set to face different foe in ONE 164; Mangat sidelined with injury

Kingad set to face different foe in ONE 164; Mangat sidelined with injury

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Announced by ONE Championship on Thursday, Kingad will still be on the card headlined by stablemate Joshua Pacio's title defense...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with