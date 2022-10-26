'Mr. Double-double' lifts Chiefs over Pirates

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Australian banger Cade Flores isn’t called “Mr. Double-double” by his Arellano University teammate for nothing.

Living up to his reputation, Flores muscled his way to a performance that he regularly pulls off in games or in practice and powered the Chiefs to a 77-63 win over the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates in NCAA Season 98 basketball at the Filoil EcoOil Center on Wednesday.

The 6-4 former Far Eastern University second teamer went about like its another day at the office as he had 23 points, 12 rebounds, a season-high seven steals and a block while turning the ball not even once to help AU stay in the Final Four race with a 5-6 record.

“We just want to get out of that losing rut,” said Flores.

Flores said it also helped that they found a way to solve the LPU trapping puzzle.

“We had a lot of defensive changes and trainings before this game working on the press break because asd well know, they (LPU) are great in pressing teams,” he said. “It feels good but you want to keep this run going,” he added.

AU coach Cholo Martin, however, stressed Flores couldn’t do it alone.

Good thing Flores got help from Axel Doromal, who scattered 18 points on top of five rebounds and the same number of dimes.

“We can’t win if Cade is the only one doing the work. We have to have everyone on the same page,” said Martin.

The Pirates slipped to 8-4.

The scores:

Arellano U 77 -- Flores 23, Doromal 18, Talampas 9, Menina 8, Mallari 6, Tolentino 6, Domingo 2, Abastillas 2, Sunga 2, Oliva 1, Mantua 0, Oftana 0.

LPU 63 -- Bravo 12, Villegas 12, Barba 9, Valdez 9, Navarro 4, Umali 4, Larupay 3, Montano 3, Vinoya 3, Cunanan 2, Guadana 2, Aviles 0, Caduyac 0, Culanay 0.

Quarterscores: 20-21; 33-34; 64-48; 77-63