^

Sports

Avaricio dominates LPGT Pradera opener with 67

Philstar.com
October 25, 2022 | 4:17pm
Avaricio dominates LPGT Pradera opener with 67
Chanelle Avaricio

LUBAO, Pampanga – Chanelle Avaricio didn’t miss a beat despite missing the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour action the past three months, using a strong start and a stronger finish to shoot a 67 and storm ahead by three over amateur Mafy Singson in the ICTSI Pradera Championship here Tuesday.

Using the postponement of the LPGA Q-School Stage II to hone and sharpen up her all-around skills, Avaricio flashed top form at the Pradera Verde layout where she reigned in runaway fashion last June, birdying three of the first eight holes then rebounding from a bunker-bunker mishap on the par-5 No. 9 with three backside birdies.

That put the former Alabama State star at a very familiar spot in the circuit she has dominated with three victories before embarking on a tougher mission in the LPGA.

“I hit a number of good iron shots that set up short birdie putts,” said Avaricio, who gained strokes on Nos. 4, 5 and 8 then made up for his lone miscue with birdies on Nos. 10, 16 and 18.

“I’ll just try to put myself in position and not to be aggressive,” said Avaricio, who also ruled the Hallow Ridge and Caliraya Springs. “But it will depend on the pin placements tomorrow today.”

But while she outplayed Singson in one of the featured flights, the latter hoped to build on her 70 to gain on her fancied rival in the second round and make a stab at a second LPGT crown after humbling Avaricio and the other pros at Splendido Taal last May. After a bogey-birdie exchange from No. 4, she gunned down three birdies to negate a bogey in the last eight holes for solo second.

Sunshine Baraquiel, seeking a follow-up to her breakthrough win at Highlands in wild conditions last year, blew a two-under card after five holes but recovered from bogeys on Nos. 7 and 10 with birdies on Nos. 11, 12 and 16. The lady pilot, however, missed seizing solo second from Singson with a costly double bogey mishap on the par-4 17th and tumbled to joint third with flightmate Harmie Constantino at 71.

Constantino, who marked her LPGT debut with two victories last year, also squandered a two-under frontside card with a bogey on No. 10 while Order of Merit frontrunner and two-leg winner Chihiro Ikeda failed to measure up with Baraquiel and Constantino, finishing with a 73 for joint fifth with Florence Bisera, Marvi Monsalve, Gretchen Villacencio and brand new pro and Riviera leg runner up Korean Kim Seoyun.

Sarah Ababa, meanwhile, birdied two of the first three holes at the back to wrest early control but the former LPGT leg winner at Sherwood faltered and limped with four bogeys, ending up with a 74 for joint 10th with Pamela Mariano in their side of the 54-hole championship put up by ICTSI offering a total prize fund of P1.25 million.

CHANELLE AVARICIO

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mazzulla, Williams tossed as Celtics crash to first loss

Mazzulla, Williams tossed as Celtics crash to first loss

5 hours ago
The Boston Celtics crashed to their first loss of the season in a stormy 120-102 road defeat to the Chicago Bulls that saw...
Sports
fbtw
Wise, Edward steer Blacklist International to historic championship

Wise, Edward steer Blacklist International to historic championship

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Blacklist International's EXP laner Edward “Edward” Dapadap added another accolade to his name — a second...
Sports
fbtw
Manila Digger climbs to 2nd spot in 7s men's Division 1 football

Manila Digger climbs to 2nd spot in 7s men's Division 1 football

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Defending AIA 7s Football League Men’s Division 1 champions Manila Digger carved out a tough 1-0 win over erstwhile...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers push Lakers in 0-3 hole

Blazers push Lakers in 0-3 hole

16 hours ago
Damian Lillard scored 41 points and Jeremi Grant drove for a game-winning layup with three seconds left Sunday as the Portland...
Sports
fbtw

Suarez raises the bar

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Three-time SEA Games gold medalist Charly Suarez put on a boxing clinic in trouncing dangerous Carlo Magali to retain his WBA Asia superfeatherweight title at the Flash Grand Ballroom in the Elorde Sports Center,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
NU alumna Animam says Lady Bulldogs have yet to reach full potential in UAAP 85

NU alumna Animam says Lady Bulldogs have yet to reach full potential in UAAP 85

By Luisa Morales | 14 minutes ago
Animam, who arrived Saturday night from the US, caught the Lady Bulldogs in their final game of the first round in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines to join FIFA Women's World Cup trophy tour; more friendlies set

Philippines to join FIFA Women's World Cup trophy tour; more friendlies set

By Luisa Morales | 39 minutes ago
The Philippine women's football team are among five first-timers in the elite competition next year.
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals resuscitate NCAA bid, swoop down on Altas

Cardinals resuscitate NCAA bid, swoop down on Altas

By Joey Villar | 40 minutes ago
The Mapua Cardinals are doing everything they can to dig their way out of a ravine and back into Final Four contention.
Sports
fbtw
Que, Lascu&ntilde;a forge ahead in big Pradera start

Que, Lascuña forge ahead in big Pradera start

46 minutes ago
A couple of top guns out to snap a long spell took charge with identical 69s while a pair of amateurs, a legend and another...
Sports
fbtw
Padao, Gilbuena defeat foes to enter Round of 16 in PCA Open doubles

Padao, Gilbuena defeat foes to enter Round of 16 in PCA Open doubles

1 hour ago
Youthful sensation Jude Michael Padao continued to make heads turn as he teamed up with Harvey Gilbuena as they bested Jackey...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with