UP's Cagulangan set to return in 2nd round of UAAP 85

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 24, 2022 | 2:29pm
UP's Cagulangan set to return in 2nd round of UAAP 85
JD Cagulangan (center)
MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons are expected to receive a shot in the arm come the second half of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament elims as starting point guard JD Cagulangan is expected to be back in full form.

With Cagulangan playing only once in the first round as he nurses a hamstring injury, UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde believes that the playmaker will be good to go once the second round begins.

"Yes, definitely. Come second round, maglalaro na rin si JD," Monteverde told the media last Saturday.

"Yun lang, siyempre, minsan kasi day to day eh. Like last time, nasa isip namin talagang healthy na siya. But hindi natin gusto, minsan nangyayari sa game. But you know, credit talaga sa mga PT namin and coaching staff. Talagang tinututukan nila ang mga players sa mga injuries," he added.

Cagulangan, the hero in the UAAP Season 84 finals for UP, will provide a big boost to the defending champions, who are leading the pack at 6-1.

With back-up point guards Terrence Fortea and Gerry Abadiano stepping up, a healthy Cagulangan will bring nothing but good fortune for the Fighting Maroons.

Cagulangan's return comes at an opportune time as the Maroons hope to pick up the pace in the final stretch of the elimination round and seal their return to the Final Four and to the championship series.

As Monteverde seeks more improvement from his team, a squad at full strength will definitely make things more optimal for UP.

"Every time na pag naglalaro kami, we'll always give it our best," said Monteverde on the team's outlook for the second round.

"At the same time, importante lang for us, whatever naman ma-meet naamin sa loob ng floor during that game, we will face the challenge and try to overcome it as a team. Of course, we'll strive hard to improve more from the first round," he continued.

