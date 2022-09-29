Cebu Chooks, Manila Chooks raring to go in FIBA 3x3 Masters cagefest

Manila Chooks and Cebu Chooks pose for a group photo ahead of their campaign in the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3X3 Cebu Masters here on Saturday.

CEBU CITY – After making the quarterfinals in the Manila leg last summer, local 3x3 bets are determined to go all the way this time with a lift from the passionate Cebuano home crowd as they battle the world’s best in the stacked Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 Cebu Masters Saturday.

Up against a stiff competition led by Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Riga of Latvia in the “biggest international basketball event” in the Queen City of the South, Cebu Chooks and Manila Chooks vow a relentless fight to the finish with hopes of coming out on top this time around.

Mac Tallo, Cebu’s bona fide son, will be the one leading that gallant bid in a homecoming of sorts after his days in the Southwestern University.

“This is my first time as a pro player to play in Cebu. Ngayon lang uli ako ako nakabalik sa Cebu and this time, I get to represent the country and my home town,” said Cebu Chooks guard Tallo, the Philippines No. 1 3x3 player.

Fellow Cebuanos Dave Ando (Manila Chooks) and Zach Huang (Cebu Chooks) are in to electrify the home crowd as the Philippine bets seek to surpass their Top-8 finish in the Manila Masters last May.

Achieving that feat, however, is easier said than done as Manila Chooks needs to go through the qualifying draw first. Cebu Chooks, meanwhile, is in the tough Pool A with Belgium’s Antwerp and the United States’ Omaha.

Aside from Tallo though, the event serves as a homecoming for Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 three years after its foundation here.

In partnership with The Sisters of Mary School Girlstown and Boystown, Chooks 3x3 was launched by setting a FIBA world record in 2019 for most kids playing in a 3x3 game and the most number of simultaneous U18 games played with 1,656 girls and 1,380 boys in 25 courts.

"We are bringing the biggest basketball event in Cebu," said Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascariñas. "We are here today to pay homage to The Sisters of Mary School Girlstown and Boystown. Buong puso nila tayong tinanggap noong 2019, when we launched the 3x3 program of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas."