^

Sports

Cebu Chooks, Manila Chooks raring to go in FIBA 3x3 Masters cagefest

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 29, 2022 | 5:33pm
Cebu Chooks, Manila Chooks raring to go in FIBA 3x3 Masters cagefest
Manila Chooks and Cebu Chooks pose for a group photo ahead of their campaign in the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3X3 Cebu Masters here on Saturday.
STAR / John Bryan Ulanday

CEBU CITY – After making the quarterfinals in the Manila leg last summer, local 3x3 bets are determined to go all the way this time with a lift from the passionate Cebuano home crowd as they battle the world’s best in the stacked Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 Cebu Masters Saturday.

Up against a stiff competition led by Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Riga of Latvia in the “biggest international basketball event” in the Queen City of the South, Cebu Chooks and Manila Chooks vow a relentless fight to the finish with hopes of coming out on top this time around.

Mac Tallo, Cebu’s bona fide son, will be the one leading that gallant bid in a homecoming of sorts after his days in the Southwestern University.

“This is my first time as a pro player to play in Cebu. Ngayon lang uli ako ako nakabalik sa Cebu and this time, I get to represent the country and my home town,” said Cebu Chooks guard Tallo, the Philippines No. 1 3x3 player.

Fellow Cebuanos Dave Ando (Manila Chooks) and Zach Huang (Cebu Chooks) are in to electrify the home crowd as the Philippine bets seek to surpass their Top-8 finish in the Manila Masters last May.

Achieving that feat, however, is easier said than done as Manila Chooks needs to go through the qualifying draw first. Cebu Chooks, meanwhile, is in the tough Pool A with Belgium’s Antwerp and the United States’ Omaha.

Aside from Tallo though, the event serves as a homecoming for Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 three years after its foundation here.

In partnership with The Sisters of Mary School Girlstown and Boystown, Chooks 3x3 was launched by setting a FIBA world record in 2019 for most kids playing in a 3x3 game and the most number of simultaneous U18 games played with 1,656 girls and 1,380 boys in 25 courts.

"We are bringing the biggest basketball event in Cebu," said Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascariñas. "We are here today to pay homage to The Sisters of Mary School Girlstown and Boystown. Buong puso nila tayong tinanggap noong 2019, when we launched the 3x3 program of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas."

BASKETBALL

CEBU CHOOKS

CHOOKS-TO-GO

FIBA 3X3

MANILA CHOOKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
HD Spikers, Nationals begin Spikers' Turf title clash

HD Spikers, Nationals begin Spikers' Turf title clash

1 day ago
Cignal gets the chance for redemption but National University-Sta. Elena is all set to mount the Spikers’ Turf throne...
Sports
fbtw

The five-year, sit-out rule

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
There is a five-year, sit-out rule with some flexibility on the timing that the PBA imposes on a drafted player who fails to come to terms with a team, a veteran who leaves the PBA after his contract expires and...
Sports
fbtw
LaLiga Santander sets the bar for sports leagues

LaLiga Santander sets the bar for sports leagues

By Anthony Suntay | 9 hours ago
LaLiga Santander is the model to follow for leagues around the world!
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Nueva Ecija posts 20th straight win, nears elims sweep

MPBL: Nueva Ecija posts 20th straight win, nears elims sweep

7 hours ago
Powerhouse Nueva Ecija moved on the verge of a historic sweep with a 77-66 beating of Pasig.
Sports
fbtw
Rookie Quiambao hopes to help La Salle get over UAAP hump

Rookie Quiambao hopes to help La Salle get over UAAP hump

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Already with PBA D-League and Gilas Pilipinas experience, the Taft-based newcomer expressed his desire to conquer a new arena...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Curry says teams 'reloading' to dethrone Warriors as NBA champs

Curry says teams 'reloading' to dethrone Warriors as NBA champs

1 hour ago
Stephen Curry said Thursday that NBA teams are "reloading" to dethrone the Golden State Warriors as champions, as they begin...
Sports
fbtw
Cebu Chooks, Manila Chooks raring to go in FIBA 3x3 Masters cagefest

Cebu Chooks, Manila Chooks raring to go in FIBA 3x3 Masters cagefest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
After making the quarterfinals in the Manila leg last summer, local 3x3 bets are determined to go all the way this time with...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Tamayo brushes off MVP talks: 'UAAP title is the only goal'

UP's Tamayo brushes off MVP talks: 'UAAP title is the only goal'

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
As huge of a feat it would be for the versatile 6-foot-7 cager only in his second year to win the MVP plum, ensuring that...
Sports
fbtw
Superal falls short in Thai world ranking golf tilt

Superal falls short in Thai world ranking golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Princess Superal came up short of her comeback bid, settling for a runner-up finish in the eighth SAT-TWT Open Road to World...
Sports
fbtw
Yu to carry scoring cudgels anew for undermanned Knights vs Lions

Yu to carry scoring cudgels anew for undermanned Knights vs Lions

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
For the past two games, Fran Yu has been manning Letran’s ship with aplomb. But with two of the Knights' vital cogs...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with