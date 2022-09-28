Itâ€™s UAAP championship or bust for UP's Zavier Lucero in final playing year

It’s UAAP championship or bust for UP's Zavier Lucero in final playing year

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP Season 84 Mythical Five member Zavier Lucero has one goal in mind as he plays out his last year of eligibility with the UP Fighting Maroons: another championship.

A two-and-through talent out of the US, Lucero said that he has high hopes for the Diliman-based squad after playing a key role in ending a decades-long title drought just last May.

Champions for the first time since 1986, the Fighting Maroon is looking to extend their reign.

"I'd be lying if I said my expectation isn't [to win] a championship," Lucero said during the UAAP Season 85 media conference on Wednesday.

"But I'm just hoping we can leave it out all on the court and be proud... Just proud of what we're displaying on the court," he continued.

Lucero provided big contributions to the defending champions en route to a 12-2 elimination round record, and in their grueling series against both La Salle and Ateneo in the Final Four and in the Finals, respectively.

Despite some rumors that Lucero may opt to turn pro after helping UP to the title last Season 84, the Filipino-American cager returned for one more stab at UAAP glory.

Apart from the title, though, Lucero may be in the running for some individual awards as he was also one of the players in the MVP race last season — despite it being his first year in the UAAP.

But Lucero isn't paying any mind to the talks of individual accolades as he keeps his mind trained on the title.

"Like I said, I'm just trying to win a championship, all that individual stuff means nothing if you don't end up with the ring so for me, I'm just going to do everything I can to help our team win," said Lucero.

"And if that puts me in the MVP race, great, if it doesn't then it doesn't really matter to me," he concluded.

Lucero joins key holdovers for the UP Fighting Maroons with the likes of Carl Tamayo, JD Cagulangan, and James Spencer, among others.

Lucero and the Fighting Maroons begin their title bid against the DLSU Green Archers on Saturday, October 1, at the Mall of Asia Arena.