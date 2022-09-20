^

Sports

Maharlika crushes Spoly FC in AIA 7s

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 20, 2022 | 8:19am
Maharlika crushes Spoly FC in AIA 7s
Maharlika FC
AIA 7s

MANILA, Philippines – After some close shaves, Maharlika FC managed to put it all together in taking a huge 5-2 win over Spoly FC in the AIA 7s Football Tournament Men’s Division 1 action at the McKinley Hill Stadium last Sunday.

The floodgates opened with four players scoring for Maharlika. Spencer Galasa notched a brace while Jelo Facturan, Lawrence Baguio and Warren Ravanes each tacked on a goal. 

For Spoly FC, Yuan Teggy and Ibrahim Ndour found the back of the net.

In other men’s Division 1 play, Sino FC chalked a 3-1 over Garelli United. Joseph Adams scored a brace while Toniho Oko added a goal. Carl Castillo scored for Garelli.

League-leading Manhur Fatima defeated Rangers FC PH, 2-1, with goals coming from Akim Dalam and Romeo Cooper. Rangers’ Ebere Jugl scored.

Defending men’s champion Manila Digger won 2-1 over the Manila Stars with goals from former UFL player Stephen Appiah and his teammate, Brejenev. The Stars’ Brabbey Michael was his side’s lone scorer.

In other Division 1 results, Middle Beast nailed a 3-2 over En Fuego.

In women’s Division 1 play, Azzurri Verde crushed Manila Nomads, 5-2, with goals coming from Mikaela Villacin, Alisha Del Campo, and Anicka Castaneda.

Manila Nomads’ Stacey Arthur scored a brace for her side.

Manila Nomads Braves took down Payatas FC, 3-1, with Maio Lubiano, KC Zalamea, and Angelie Alverez all scoring. Payatas’ Angelica Sagum was able to put her name on the score sheet.

Other results showed Kaya taking a 2-1 triumph from Manila Digger and Azzurri SC-C defeating Maharlika, 1-0.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas invites Brownlee, Oliver

Gilas invites Brownlee, Oliver

By Olmin Leyba | 4 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas wants to integrate prospects Justin Brownlee and Cameron Oliver into the national team program even while...
Sports
fbtw

Painting Nagoya green

By Joaquin M. Henson | 8 hours ago
It wasn’t easy arranging the La Salle team’s trip to this major Japanese port city.
Sports
fbtw
Shakey's Super League to cultivate grassroots volleyball with Invitational Championships

Shakey's Super League to cultivate grassroots volleyball with Invitational Championships

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
SSL lead organizer ACES, which is led by former athletics chief Philip Juico, announced that it already had a next competition...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine sports has a new partner

Philippine sports has a new partner

By Anthony Suntay | 16 hours ago
OKBet recently delivered its “Proudly Pinoy” brand of sports entertainment to thousands of basketball fans in...
Sports
fbtw
Griffins gun for last semis berth in Spikers' Turf

Griffins gun for last semis berth in Spikers' Turf

18 hours ago
Unbeaten Sta. Elena and defending back-to-back champion Cignal face off Tuesday in what could be a preview of the title duel...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Maharlika crushes Spoly FC in AIA 7s

Maharlika crushes Spoly FC in AIA 7s

By Rick Olivares | 30 minutes ago
After some close shaves, Maharlika FC managed to put it all together in taking a huge 5-2 win over Spoly FC.
Sports
fbtw
Polaris Esports rules Dota 2 Predator League 2022 Philippines

Polaris Esports rules Dota 2 Predator League 2022 Philippines

By Michelle Lojo | 48 minutes ago
Polaris Esports swept GrindSky Esports, 2-0, to claim the Predator League 2022 Shield for Dota 2 during the league's Grand...
Sports
fbtw

Blazers face Altas, eye 3-0 card

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
St. Benilde head coach Charles Tiu returns from a one-game absence with hopes of sustaining the Blazers’ strong start against a dangerous University of Perpetual Help today in the NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil...
Sports
fbtw
Chito Loyzaga named Philippine delegation chief to 32nd SEA Games

Chito Loyzaga named Philippine delegation chief to 32nd SEA Games

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Tolentino also appointed sambo’s Paolo Tancontian and national canoe-kayak coach Len Escollante as deputies in the biennial...
Sports
fbtw
Pacio promises more 'precise, technical' gameplan in title defense vs Brooks

Pacio promises more 'precise, technical' gameplan in title defense vs Brooks

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Bearing the weight of the Philippines' last titlist standing in the Singapore promotion, Pacio believes that how he is now...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with