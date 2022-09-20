Maharlika crushes Spoly FC in AIA 7s

MANILA, Philippines – After some close shaves, Maharlika FC managed to put it all together in taking a huge 5-2 win over Spoly FC in the AIA 7s Football Tournament Men’s Division 1 action at the McKinley Hill Stadium last Sunday.

The floodgates opened with four players scoring for Maharlika. Spencer Galasa notched a brace while Jelo Facturan, Lawrence Baguio and Warren Ravanes each tacked on a goal.

For Spoly FC, Yuan Teggy and Ibrahim Ndour found the back of the net.

In other men’s Division 1 play, Sino FC chalked a 3-1 over Garelli United. Joseph Adams scored a brace while Toniho Oko added a goal. Carl Castillo scored for Garelli.

League-leading Manhur Fatima defeated Rangers FC PH, 2-1, with goals coming from Akim Dalam and Romeo Cooper. Rangers’ Ebere Jugl scored.

Defending men’s champion Manila Digger won 2-1 over the Manila Stars with goals from former UFL player Stephen Appiah and his teammate, Brejenev. The Stars’ Brabbey Michael was his side’s lone scorer.

In other Division 1 results, Middle Beast nailed a 3-2 over En Fuego.

In women’s Division 1 play, Azzurri Verde crushed Manila Nomads, 5-2, with goals coming from Mikaela Villacin, Alisha Del Campo, and Anicka Castaneda.

Manila Nomads’ Stacey Arthur scored a brace for her side.

Manila Nomads Braves took down Payatas FC, 3-1, with Maio Lubiano, KC Zalamea, and Angelie Alverez all scoring. Payatas’ Angelica Sagum was able to put her name on the score sheet.

Other results showed Kaya taking a 2-1 triumph from Manila Digger and Azzurri SC-C defeating Maharlika, 1-0.