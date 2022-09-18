^

Armbars mean victory for Biron, Chan at UAE Warriors 33

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 18, 2022 | 11:38am
Filipino fighter Coline Biron finishes Turkish fighter Ayson Erge with an armbar at UAE Warriors 33 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on September 17, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — We'll take it.

Filipinos Coline Biron and Arvin Chan were impressive in grabbing wins at UAE Warriors 33 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Biron dealt Turkish fighter Ayson Erge her first professional loss in mixed martial arts when she submitted the latter via armbar at the 1:09 mark of the first round. Biron improved her MMA record to 2-1 while Erge dropped to 2-1.

In Biron’s previous match, she also forced Miracel Moneda to submit via armbar at the UGB MMA Championship promotion last July. 

Chan was able to knock down Norwegian Abdi Farah after which he rained down hammer fists on his foe to force a stoppage at the 1:52 mark also of the first round.

Chan evened his slate to 2-2 while Farah dropped to 2-3. 

Hoping for a clean sweep for the Filipino contingent, John Adajar took the cage against Bahraini Abdulla Al Bousheri. Unfortunately, Al Bousheri made short work of the Filipino who he forced to submit via armbar after only a minute and 13 seconds of action in the first round. 

Bousheri improved to 9-3 while Adajar, a former URCC champion, dropped to 8-3.

This was Adajar’s second consecutive loss. he took part in the Road to the UFC tournament in Singapore last June but lost to Korean Han Seul-Kim via armbar in the second round.

