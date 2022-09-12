^

Amit, Biado, Chua crowned 2022 Predator World 10-ball Team champions

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 12, 2022 | 2:43pm
From left: Carlo Biado, Rubilen Amit and Johann Chua
Photo from Rubilen Amit's Facebook

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ Rubilen Amit, Carlo Biado and Johann Chua turned back Great Britain’s Kelly Fisher, Jayson Shaw and Darren Appleton to rule the 2022 Predator World 10-ball Team Championship in Klagenfurt, Austria over the weekend.

Amit bested Fisher, 4-3, and Biado outlasted Shaw in the singles and Amit and Chua routed Fisher and Appleton, 4-1, in the mixed doubles to claim the country’s first crown after a pair of runners up finishes in 2010 and 2014.

For their feat, the troika pocketed the 40,000 euros top purse, or a cool purse worth P2.3 million.

On their way there, the Filipinos waylaid the Germans, 4-2, in the shootout victory and bested the Swedes, 3-1, Brits, 3-2 in the elimination round and then the Poles, 3-1, in the quarters.

They ran into Great Britain again in the finale after the latter made it through that far via the loser’s bracket.

But there was just no stopping Amit, Biado and Chua, who just overpowered Fisher, Shaw and Appleton.

It was redemption of sort for Amit, who had a forgettable performance in the women’s site while avenging countrywomen Chezka Centeno’s quarterfinal defeat to Fisher.

