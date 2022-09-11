^

Perpetual routs JRU for winning start to NCAA Season 98

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 11, 2022 | 2:15pm
Perpetual routs JRU for winning start to NCAA Season 98
Rey Barcuma
MANILA, Philippines — The University of Perpetual Help System DALTA Altas bucked a slow start en route to a convincing win over the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers, 84-60, in their NCAA Season 98 opener at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Sunday.

A strong start by the Heavy Bombers saw the Altas trailing by nine, 12-21, at the end of the opening salvo.

Perpetual's second unit helped pick up the slack. A Cedrick Abis second chance bucket beat the buzzer at halftime to give the Altas the lead, 37-36, at the break.

But it was a huge 17-2 run in the third salvo which blew the game wide open for Perpetual as they took the 16-point lead, 59-43.

Rey Barcuma played an almost perfect game for Perpetual to pace them in the dominant victory where they led by as much as 26 points.

Barcuma finished with a career-high 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting. He was also a pesk on defense with four steals to his name.

Jelo Razon added 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Mark Omega fell one rebound short of the double-double with 13 markers and nine boards.

Jonathan Medina paced JRU in the loss with 15 points.

Perpetual Help aims to make it two in a row when they face Arellano University on Friday, September 16.

JRU, meanwhile, faces defending champions Letran Knights on Wednesday, September 14.

The Scores:

PERPETUAL 84 -- Barcuma 22, Razon 13, Omega 13, Aurin 7, Roque 5, Ferreras 5, Abis 4, Nitura 4, Egan 2, Boral 2, Martel 2, Nunez 2, Flores 2, Orgo 1, Cuevas 0.
JRU 60 -- Medina 15, Guiab 9, Arenal 6, Sy 5, Delos Santos 4, Miranda 4, De Jesus 4, Dela Rosa 3, Dionisio 3, Villarin 3, Amores 2, Celis 2, Joson 0, Abaoag 0, Gonzales 0, Tan 0, Famaranco 0.

Quarters: 12-21, 37-36, 65-51, 84-60.

