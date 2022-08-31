^

Sports

What made Chris Newsome's Gilas debut extra-special

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 31, 2022 | 1:38pm
What made Chris Newsome's Gilas debut extra-special
Chris Newsome
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco Bolts' Chris Newsome's first tour of duty with Gilas Pilipinas was special in many ways.

Beside marking a personal achievement of representing the flag, Newsome said his stint with the Nationals in the fourth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers was memorable due to another special factor.

This was because Newsome, a product of the Ateneo Blue Eagles program, was reunited with his fellow Katipunan squad alumni Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena.

Having shared the court already once in their career, it was a different feeling to have done it once again with "Pilipinas" spread across their chest.

"It was amazing. Actually, me and Thirdy and Kiefer [were] talking about it earlier, and Thirdy made a joke... Thirdy let out a nice joke, earlier. He was saying like, 'Hey, what's up, rookie?' Once, I was Thirdy's rookie, and it was just kind of nice to re-establish that relationship with those guys," Newsome said after Gilas Pilipinas' 84-46 whopping of Saudi Arabia on Monday.

"We talk frequently, and they know I'm always rooting for them in Japan, and vice versa, they're always sending me messages whenever I'm here in the PBA, whenever I'm in the semis, they're always encouraging me. So it was nice to be on the court with them," he added.

Newsome said that throughout their careers, he has seen the two blossom into better hooper, and that he looked forward to sharing the court with them once more.

Despite having to share minutes with a stacked roster, Newsome said it was a blessing to be a part of the team.

"You know, Kiefer, he's maturing a lot, and as a captain, he's definitely matured. You can tell that he's accepted that role as captain, and he was the one that pulled me aside and was explaining all the rules of FIBA, because it's a different ball game, it's a different set of rules. So yeah, definitely Kiefer is a great leader for us," said Newsome.

"I'm just super excited to be on that court with them again. It doesn't matter if I'm playing five minutes, or 12 minutes, or 20 minutes. I'm just gonna give everything I have, and I think you can see that with all the other guys as well," he continued.

Apart from the Ravena brothers, Newsome said it was nice to play with Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson.

"It's also nice to be teammates with Japeth and Scottie. You know, of course you know, we joked about a lot of those things. It's just nice to actually be on the same team," said Newsome.

"Me and Scottie were teammates in the D-League for a while, so it was also nice to re-establish that relationship with him. And Japeth, I've known Japeth 'cause of Ateneo as well, as well as Kai,"

At the end of it all, Newsome was able to reflect on the composition of the team and believed that it had the potential to be great.

While it is far from certain that this will be the main group who'll compete for the country in the World Cup, the Meralco guard said that there was much to look forward to.

"So this team has a lot of chemistry, and like I said, as long as everyone stays healthy, and we can keep this core together, I think we're capable of doing big things," he said.

"'Cause the chemistry is definitely there, I think the athleticism is there. You can see we're very athletic, and we have a lot of potential," he added.

Gilas plays in the next window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in November.

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sato in, Valdez out for Philippine spikers in ASEAN Grand Prix

Sato in, Valdez out for Philippine spikers in ASEAN Grand Prix

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Good and bad news for the Philippine women’s volleyball team seeing action in the second edition of the ASEAN Grand...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson high on Kai Sotto's NBA future

Clarkson high on Kai Sotto's NBA future

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
After personally seeing a glimpse of Kai Sotto’s potential and ability at a young age, Jordan Clarkson is putting premium...
Sports
fbtw
Noli Eala named new Philippine Sports Commission chairman

Noli Eala named new Philippine Sports Commission chairman

By Abac Cordero | 19 hours ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Tuesday appointed Emmanuel “Noli” Eala as the new chairman...
Sports
fbtw
Jordan Clarkson says crowd boosted his offense in Gilas home debut
play

Jordan Clarkson says crowd boosted his offense in Gilas home debut

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Clarkson was hot from the get-go, firing off nine of Gilas' total 11 points in the first quarter.
Sports
fbtw

Lessons from Lebanon

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
What a difference can one game make in generating chemistry for Gilas in the FIBA Asia World Cup fourth qualifying window.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
adidas' latest running shoe 4DFWD drops September

adidas' latest running shoe 4DFWD drops September

By Luisa Morales | 24 minutes ago
adidas' latest offering features an industry-first bowtie-shaped lattice midsole that transforms pressure into a horizontal...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka bundled out of US Open first round

Osaka bundled out of US Open first round

1 hour ago
Naomi Osaka's hopes of a third US Open title were dashed in the first round Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as the Japanese...
Sports
fbtw
Surfer Tokong strikes gold in Phuket Beach Festival

Surfer Tokong strikes gold in Phuket Beach Festival

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Southeast Asian Games gold medalist John Mark Tokong vanquished the waves of Kata Beach as he captured a gold medal in the...
Sports
fbtw
What made Chris Newsome's Gilas debut extra-special

What made Chris Newsome's Gilas debut extra-special

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Beside marking a personal achievement of representing the flag, Newsome said his stint with the Nationals in the fourth window...
Sports
fbtw
Arcilla eyes crown as Jubahib Cup unwraps

Arcilla eyes crown as Jubahib Cup unwraps

3 hours ago
Johnny Arcilla gets the top seeding in the absence of top player Jeson Patrombon, seeking another Open diadem as the Gov....
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with