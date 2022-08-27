^

Sotto's 36ers to face NBA's Thunder, Suns in NBL preseason

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 27, 2022 | 12:09pm
Sotto's 36ers to face NBA's Thunder, Suns in NBL preseason
MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers will test their mettle against NBA teams as part of their preseason build up for the 2022-23 National Basketball League (NBL) season.

Announced on Friday, Adelaide will play two NBLxNBA pre-season games against the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder in October.

This is the first time the 36ers will play against an NBA team in three years after facing the Utah Jazz in preseason games back in 2018 and 2019.

The games mean Sotto, who went unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft, will be able to gauge his skills against the likes of NBA players Chris Paul, Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton and Adelaide alumni Josh Giddey.

Adelaide owner Grant Kelley relished the opportunity to enrich his team's skills ahead of the NBL23 season.

“We always want to test ourselves against the best, and for basketball that is the NBA,” Kelley said.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the club both on and off the court and one that will open doors for our organisation." he continued.

Kelley also said the team was eager to face Giddey anew after his one-year stint with Adelaide.

The 36ers will be flying to the US for the games at Footprint Centre and Paycom Centre on October 2 and October 6, respectively.

Sotto is heading into his second year with the 36ers after previously declaring for the NBA draft. After going undrafted, Sotto returned to the team in the hopes of rising his stock anew.

Currently, Sotto is in a tour of duty with Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. Sotto and the Nationals play Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Monday, August 29.

