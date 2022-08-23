^

Saso eyes big rebound in Canada

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 23, 2022 | 2:19pm
Saso eyes big rebound in Canada
Yuka Saso
Photo courtesy of usga.org

MANILA, Philippines – Despite a lingering slide that saw her take a 22-spot fall in six months, Yuka Saso believes there’s no way for her to go but up and she hopes to break the spell with a strong finish in the CP Women’s Open unfolding Thursday in Ottawa, Canada.

Saso’s game effectively took a downturn since ending a 22-straight final round appearances, highlighted by a breakthrough major victory in the 2021 US Women’s Open, with a missed cut stint in the LPGA Drive On Championship in Florida last February.

She would struggle for a best tied for 12th finish in the Honda LPGA Thailand last March but would fail to advance five times in her last eight tournaments, including three majors.

Consequently, she took a steady drop in the world rankings, falling from No. 7 in late February to a current No. 29 standing. She posted her best ranking at No. 5 last October.

But the ICTSI-backed ace sees a big bounce back this week at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, an approximately six-hour drive to Ontario where she reigned as individual champion while powering the Philippines to the team crown in the World Junior Girls champion in 2016.

The par-72 layout of undulating terrain, tall pines and spruce trees is expected to challenge the best of the best in all four days, including world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, No. 2 Minjee Lee, No. 3 Nelly Korda and three-time winner world No. 4 Lydia Ko and the five others in the current Top 10 rankings.

They test the course in Tuesday’s pro-am with Ko, the 2019 champion, starting at 8:30 a.m., Lee at 9:20 a.m., Korda at 7:40 a.m., Ko at 7:50 a.m. and Saso at 10:15 a.m., all on No. 1.

Bianca Pagdanganan, the lone Filipina in the fold, is one of the 24 alternates with the power-hitting campaigner likewise eager to launch her bid in the tournament proper following a series of so-so finishes with a tied 22nd effort in the Cognizant Founders Cup in May proving her best in 12 tournaments, marred by six missed cuts.

The upcoming $2.35 million event, whose origins date back to 1973 when it was then known as the du Maurier Classic, marks the host country’s national championship’s return to the LPGA Tour schedule for the first time since 2019 due to pandemic.

Jin Young Ko beat local ace Brooke Henderson by five at Magna Golf Club but the latter’s return as a recently crowned two-time major champion (Evian Championship) further generated interest while sparking hospitality sellouts throughout the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.

The LPGA’s trip to North American is the first of an eight-week grind marking the final stretch of the 2022 season, making each battle crucial for the contenders’ respective bids for top honors.

YUKA SASO
