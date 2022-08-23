^

Looking at 7s team Garelli United

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 23, 2022 | 2:14pm
Looking at 7s team Garelli United
The club’s stated goal is to help young boys get a good education through football. 

MANILA, Philippines – One of the teams competing in the men’s division one of the AIA 7s Football Tournament is Garelli United. 

The team took its name after Bartholomew Garelli, the young boy who became St. John Bosco’s first student in 1841 and whom the football field in Don Bosco Pampanga was named after.

Garelli United was founded by ex-seminarians and Don Bosco players.

Listed among the squad are goalkeepers Mark Cataluna (Lyceum) and Charles Ledesma (Arellano University).

The forwards include Mark Magtoto, former Mendiola FC and San Beda player and Cyrus Torres (PUP). 

The midfield lists former Global player James Dorego and Mapua player Dylan Atienza.

The wingers include Dennis Maglinas (Lyceum), Carl Castillo (Mapua), Michael Eguillos (Mapua), and Matt dela Cruz (CSB) along with defenders Banjo Mahinay (Lyceum), James Mansueto (Lyceum), Alfred Forbile (Mapua), Mikee Magtoto (Don Bosco Mandaluyong), Paolo Javier (San Beda) and Jennelmer Deuda (Lyceum). 

The club’s stated goal is to help young boys get a good education through football. 

Garelli United lost its first match of the 2022 AIA 7s season to Rangers FC Philippines, 2-0. 

Garelli will be facing Middle Beast at 5:30 p.m. on August 28 at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

Looking at 7s team Garelli United

