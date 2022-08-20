Philippines 7th among top earning countries in esports, study says

MANILA, Philippines — In a recent study that focused on esports earnings, the Philippines ranked as the seventh best-performing country in esports earnings.

In a study commissioned by Best Casino Sites, an esports player's average earnings were compiled to look at the highest performing countries in esports.

The Philippines at 7th, recorded an average esports earning per player of $178,045.60 (roughly P9964767.12) with most of the earnings coming from esports title Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

MLBB in recent years has taken over the esports scene in the country. It is also a game title that sees Filipinos rule in the world stage.

Last year, the Philippines won both international tournaments for MLBB: the 2021 Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup and the M3 World Championship, with both tournaments having an all Filipino Grand Finals.

The total earnings of all Philippine teams (champion and runner-up) from both tournaments amounted to $520,000 (approximately P29,103,100.00).

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines is also one of the pioneer esports tournaments in the country.

The country's esports scene has seen a boom in recent years following the continuous rise of esports as a industry here and abroad.

Jordan takes the number one spot with an average esports earning per player at $737,125.30 with most of the earnings coming from title Dota2.

Fellow Southeast Asian country Malaysia, meanwhile, comes in second with an average player earning $568,141.06, with most earnings also coming from Dota2.

Also in the Top 10 are Moldova, Estonia, Pakistan, North Macedonia, Serbia, Mexico and Vietnam.