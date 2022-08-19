^

Sports

Stags shoot for Filoil playoff berth

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 19, 2022 | 2:22pm
Stags shoot for Filoil playoff berth

Games Saturday
(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

9 a.m. - Perpetual vs Arellano
11 a.m. - EAC vs Mapua
1 p.m. -  LPU vs San Beda
3 p.m. -  San Sebastian vs JRU
5 p.m. -  La Salle vs Letran

MANILA, Philippines — San Sebastian College-Recoletos tries to catch the last playoff bus against winless Jose Rizal University as the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup elimination round wraps up Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Clinging at No. 4 in Group B with a 3-3 card, the Golden Stags aim to dodge any complications at 3 p.m. against the Heavy Bombers (0-6) with Letran (3-3) and San Beda (2-4) just knocking on their doorsteps for the last playoff ticket.

San Sebastian came off a top-seed finish before falling short in the semifinals of the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup, making it another good development for their NCAA preparations if they make it to the stacked Filoil quarterfinals this time.

"We just continue to work and work. Sipag lang ang puhunan ng mga bata at unti-unti, natututunan nila yung gusto naming gawin para sa team," said coach Egay Macaraya.

Meanwhile, the Red Lions and the Knights figure in must-win duels against Group B leaders Lyceum (5-1) and La Salle (6-0) at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively, to stay alive depending on San Sebastian’s match.

In other games between also-ran teams, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (2-5) and Arellano (1-6) collide at 9 a.m. while Emilio Aguinaldo College (3-4) and listless Mapua (0-7) battle at 11 a.m. for a goal of having graceful Filoil exits.

Group A’s National University (8-0), University of the Philippines (6-2), Adamson (5-3) and College of St. Benilde (5-3) with Group B’s La Salle, Lyceum and Far Eastern University (4-3) are through to the knockout quarterfinals.

BASKETBALL

NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Fil-Am Green happily represents Philippines in NBA stage
play

WATCH: Fil-Am Green happily represents Philippines in NBA stage

1 day ago
Filipino-American guard Jalen Green is taking his role as a benchmark for Philippine aspirants in basketball's biggest s...
Sports
fbtw
New SMB death squad in the hunt

New SMB death squad in the hunt

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
San Miguel Beer’s CJ Perez and Vic Manuel get their golden opportunity to scoop their maiden championship in the coming...
Sports
fbtw

Newsome soaring high on possible Gilas duty

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Gilas duty Meralco’s Chris Newsome, Allein Maliksi and Raymond Almazan shift their focus to national team duties after the Bolts’ failed bid in the PBA.
Sports
fbtw

Manila to host EASL Final 4

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
TNT and San Miguel Beer didn’t only qualify for the PBA Philippine Cup Finals by winning their semifinal series but also booked tickets to represent the country in the EASL inaugural season where a $1 million...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas' Sawicki joins Aussie club Western United

Filipinas' Sawicki joins Aussie club Western United

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Filipino-Polish booter moves to Australia after stints in Sweden, Japan and Canada.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Chot Reyes preaches patience for TNT in PBA title defense vs San Miguel

Chot Reyes preaches patience for TNT in PBA title defense vs San Miguel

By Luisa Morales | 48 minutes ago
Aware of how hungry the Beermen are, who are in their first PBA final since 2019, Reyes anticipates a tough challenge in their...
Sports
fbtw
Dengue-stricken Alyssa Valdez to sit out AVC Cup

Dengue-stricken Alyssa Valdez to sit out AVC Cup

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Sources said Valdez is currently confined in a hospital and being treated right now for the disease she contracted during...
Sports
fbtw
Collegiate esports tourney hints at bigger things after inaugural season

Collegiate esports tourney hints at bigger things after inaugural season

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
CCE president Stanley Lao, after seeing much interest for the league during the CCE final between LPU and San Sebastian-Recoletos...
Sports
fbtw
MVP favorite Juan Gomez De Lia&ntilde;o focused on winning PBA D-League crown for Marinerong Pilipino

MVP favorite Juan Gomez De Liaño focused on winning PBA D-League crown for Marinerong Pilipino

1 hour ago
Winning the PBA D-League championship in his homecoming remains the ultimate goal for Marinerong Pilipino ace Juan Gomez De...
Sports
fbtw
Fiery back nine nets Superal joint 2nd in Asia Pacific Cup golf tourney

Fiery back nine nets Superal joint 2nd in Asia Pacific Cup golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Princess Superal used a blistering backside assault to shoot a six-under 66 and gain a share of second with world No. 4 Lydia...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with