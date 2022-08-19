Stags shoot for Filoil playoff berth

Games Saturday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

9 a.m. - Perpetual vs Arellano

11 a.m. - EAC vs Mapua

1 p.m. - LPU vs San Beda

3 p.m. - San Sebastian vs JRU

5 p.m. - La Salle vs Letran

MANILA, Philippines — San Sebastian College-Recoletos tries to catch the last playoff bus against winless Jose Rizal University as the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup elimination round wraps up Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Clinging at No. 4 in Group B with a 3-3 card, the Golden Stags aim to dodge any complications at 3 p.m. against the Heavy Bombers (0-6) with Letran (3-3) and San Beda (2-4) just knocking on their doorsteps for the last playoff ticket.

San Sebastian came off a top-seed finish before falling short in the semifinals of the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup, making it another good development for their NCAA preparations if they make it to the stacked Filoil quarterfinals this time.

"We just continue to work and work. Sipag lang ang puhunan ng mga bata at unti-unti, natututunan nila yung gusto naming gawin para sa team," said coach Egay Macaraya.

Meanwhile, the Red Lions and the Knights figure in must-win duels against Group B leaders Lyceum (5-1) and La Salle (6-0) at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively, to stay alive depending on San Sebastian’s match.

In other games between also-ran teams, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (2-5) and Arellano (1-6) collide at 9 a.m. while Emilio Aguinaldo College (3-4) and listless Mapua (0-7) battle at 11 a.m. for a goal of having graceful Filoil exits.

Group A’s National University (8-0), University of the Philippines (6-2), Adamson (5-3) and College of St. Benilde (5-3) with Group B’s La Salle, Lyceum and Far Eastern University (4-3) are through to the knockout quarterfinals.