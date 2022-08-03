^

Sports

Dwight Ramos says Gilas was in 'tough situation' in Asia Cup, optimistic for better showing in August window

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 3, 2022 | 9:59am
Dwight Ramos says Gilas was in 'tough situation' in Asia Cup, optimistic for better showing in August window
Dwight Ramos
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas was missing a key cog in youngster Dwight Ramos during their 2022 FIBA Asia Cup campaign in Indonesia last month where they failed to make it to the quarterfinals, making it their worst finish in the tiff in recent history.

Ramos, who was sidelined with injury, further depleted a Gilas lineup that was missing a naturalized player, and PBA stars due to health and scheduling issues.

Now fit again and ready to suit up for the national team, the Japan B. League cager lauded the team's effort to bring their best despite the situation.

"They were in a tough situation but everybody was playing hard, they were trying their best," Ramos told Philstar.com and Spin.ph in an interview during SLAM's Rising Stars Classic Tournament last weekend.

"Obviously, it wasn't the result everybody wanted but you learn from that," he added.

Rhenz Abando was tapped to replace Ramos in the tiff, where he joined the likes of Thirdy Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks, RJ Abarrientos, Poy Erram, Kiefer Ravena, Francis Lopez, Geo Chiu, Will Navarro, SJ Belangel, Kevin Quiambao, and Carl Tamayo.

They came up with only one victory over India, 101-59, in the tiff before capping it off, losing uncharacteristically to Japan, 102-81, in the qualification to the quarterfinals.

It was the first time that Gilas lost to Japan in 12 years.

Still, though, Ramos believes there was much to be gained in the sub-par showing as the national team eyes a better performance in the next window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers happening later this month.

"You just get better so hopefully this August we can put together a better show," he said.

Ramos said he will be available to play for Gilas in the window where they face Lebanon and Saudi Arabia on August 25 and 29, respectively.

BASKETBALL

DWIGHT RAMOS

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Promoter urges Pacquiao to fight a real boxer or McGregor instead of Yoo

Promoter urges Pacquiao to fight a real boxer or McGregor instead of Yoo

1 day ago
International boxing promoter Aljoe Jaro has advised boxing icon and former Sen. Manny Pacquiao not to push through with his...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson coming to town

Clarkson coming to town

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
NBA guard Jordan Clarkson is flying to Manila with his mother Janie, brother Bear and a trainer from his Utah Jazz team to...
Sports
fbtw

Tiger turns down $800 million Saudi offer

11 hours ago
Tiger Woods turned down an offer that Greg Norman says was “somewhere in that neighborhood” of $700 million to $800 million to take part in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala wins W100 debut in Poland tiff

Alex Eala wins W100 debut in Poland tiff

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Eala, ranked No. 282 in the world, was able to sweep qualifier Laura Svatikova of Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4, in the Round of 64...
Sports
fbtw
Frayna powers Philippines over Angola in Chess Olympiad

Frayna powers Philippines over Angola in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna leaned on her endgame creativity in clawing her way out of trouble and into a victory...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Blazing windup puts Malixi 1 shot off Misemer in Junior PGA Championships

Blazing windup puts Malixi 1 shot off Misemer in Junior PGA Championships

By Jan Veran | 1 minute ago
Rianne Malixi sizzled in a brilliant backside finish, firing a stirring seven-under 65 to stalk a hot-starting Julia Misemer...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Valenzuela, Quezon City, Bacolod register wins

MPBL: Valenzuela, Quezon City, Bacolod register wins

10 minutes ago
Valenzuela snapped Manila's winning run and revved up its drive in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Cansino sees faster recovery from second ACL injury

UP's Cansino sees faster recovery from second ACL injury

By Luisa Morales | 58 minutes ago
Already knowing how his body reacts and recovers from such an injury, the UP guard is upbeat that he can return to top shape...
Sports
fbtw
Wesley So Cup Division Final: Destiny or legacy?

Wesley So Cup Division Final: Destiny or legacy?

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
It’s like that line from Star Wars, “I’ve been waiting for you, Obi-Wan. We meet again at last.”
Sports
fbtw
Dwight Ramos says Gilas was in 'tough situation' in Asia Cup, optimistic for better showing in August window

Dwight Ramos says Gilas was in 'tough situation' in Asia Cup, optimistic for better showing in August window

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Ramos, who was sidelined with injury, further depleted a Gilas lineup that was missing a naturalized player, and PBA stars...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with