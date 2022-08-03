Dwight Ramos says Gilas was in 'tough situation' in Asia Cup, optimistic for better showing in August window

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas was missing a key cog in youngster Dwight Ramos during their 2022 FIBA Asia Cup campaign in Indonesia last month where they failed to make it to the quarterfinals, making it their worst finish in the tiff in recent history.

Ramos, who was sidelined with injury, further depleted a Gilas lineup that was missing a naturalized player, and PBA stars due to health and scheduling issues.

Now fit again and ready to suit up for the national team, the Japan B. League cager lauded the team's effort to bring their best despite the situation.

"They were in a tough situation but everybody was playing hard, they were trying their best," Ramos told Philstar.com and Spin.ph in an interview during SLAM's Rising Stars Classic Tournament last weekend.

"Obviously, it wasn't the result everybody wanted but you learn from that," he added.

Rhenz Abando was tapped to replace Ramos in the tiff, where he joined the likes of Thirdy Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks, RJ Abarrientos, Poy Erram, Kiefer Ravena, Francis Lopez, Geo Chiu, Will Navarro, SJ Belangel, Kevin Quiambao, and Carl Tamayo.

They came up with only one victory over India, 101-59, in the tiff before capping it off, losing uncharacteristically to Japan, 102-81, in the qualification to the quarterfinals.

It was the first time that Gilas lost to Japan in 12 years.

Still, though, Ramos believes there was much to be gained in the sub-par showing as the national team eyes a better performance in the next window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers happening later this month.

"You just get better so hopefully this August we can put together a better show," he said.

Ramos said he will be available to play for Gilas in the window where they face Lebanon and Saudi Arabia on August 25 and 29, respectively.