Dwight Ramos good to go for Gilas in August window

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Dwight Ramos said that he will be healthy and available for the national team come the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers in late August.

Speaking to Philstar.com and Spin.ph on Saturday during the SLAM Rising Stars Classic Tournament at Gatorade Hoops Center, Ramos revealed his health status after missing out on the FIBA Asia Cup due to injury.

"I'm all good already, I'm already working out," Ramos said.

"[I'm] just working out, getting ready, getting in shape for the next window," he added.

Ramos last played for Gilas on July 3, when they clashed with India at the Mall of Asia Arena. Gilas won, 79-63.

Ramos finished with 21 points, five rebounds, two assists, and four steals in that game.

The 22-year-old also expressed his excitement to possibly play with Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson who could join Gilas in the fourth window.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) had said that having Clarkson for the games on August 25 and 29 against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, respectively, was a possibility.

"Obviously, it's exciting to hear that you're gonna play with an NBA player," Ramos said.

The Japan B. League cager said he wants to learn as much as he can from the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

"[A]s soon as he gets here, whenever that is, I'll try and learn and see the little things he does, try and learn from him, I'm still young so I'm just taking in as much as I can," he said.