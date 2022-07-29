Kai Sotto returns to Adelaide 36ers in Australia's NBL

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto will be playing in the Australian National Basketball League (NBL) for the second season in a row.

After previously declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft after a year with the Adelaide 36ers, the undrafted prospect announced his return to the team on social media on Friday afternoon.

"Let's run it back @adelaide36ers !!! #year2," wrote Sotto.

Adelaide coach CJ Bruton revealed on the Aussie Hoopla Podcast that Sotto will come back to the team.

Sotto, 19, suited up for 23 games for the 36ers in the 2021-22 season where he averaged 7.52 points and 4.48 rebounds per outing.

The Filipino big man initially did not re-sign with Adelaide as he declared for the NBA draft.

Sotto has since gone unselected and left the next step in his career undetermined.

Earlier this month, Sotto switched agents from Joel Bell to Wasserman, a marketing and talent management company based in Los Angeles.

In the 2021-22 season of the NBL, the Adelaide 36ers finished seventh in the 10-team league with a 10-18 slate.