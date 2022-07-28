^

Sports

Beermen's 'change of mentality' leads to demolition of Blackwater

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 28, 2022 | 2:17pm
Beermen's 'change of mentality' leads to demolition of Blackwater
June Mar Fajardo and the San Miguel Beermen move on to the semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines ?— The San Miguel Beermen made no mistake of their quarterfinals series in the PBA Philippine Cup against the eighth-seeded Blackwater Bossing as they demolished their opponents, 123-93, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

With the way the Beermen thrashed the Bossing, it would've been quite difficult to remember that the latter had actually come close to beating the former in the eliminations when they met last July 10.

In overtime, the Beermen barely escaped, 110-107.

After their victory on Wednesday, SMB coach Leo Austria explained that it was the sheer weight of what a win against Blackwater would mean here in the postseason of the conference.

Rather than just one more win in the column, the win was a ticket closer to the Philippine Cup crown.

"It's a different situation right now, that is eliminations and we were on top of the standings at that time. And this is quarterfinals. So, a win is automatically, you'll be in the semifinals and they are well motivated," he said, referring to his players.

"They know the glory of winning a quarterfinals, going to the semifinals and of course, best-of-seven, you still have a lot of time to adjust and to plan, unlike if it's a knockout game na no tomorrow. So wala kang time mag-adjust. This time, we'll treat every game just as our last game because our goal to get into the finals and eventually win a championship," he added.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for SMB, in a game where they led by as much as 39 points.

Seven players also finished in double-digit scoring for Austria to flex their dominance over the field.

But the multi-titled coach was wary of they next step in their quest for Philippine Cup glory.

As they await the winner between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco, Austria remained cautious.

"But it's not easy because there's a lot of top teams in the quarterfinals or semifinals. But for getting for the semifinals right away, I think it will be a fortunate for that because we can figure out what's next for us," he said.

On Friday, July 29, at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan, Meralco will aim for the closeout against Ginebra to forge the semis battle with SMB, while the Gin Kings will fight to force a rubber match.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The team, representing Greater China, announced on Wednesday that they have signed Andrew Nicholson for their campaign in...
Sports
fbtw
Brandon Vera wants another shot at ONE heavyweight title

Brandon Vera wants another shot at ONE heavyweight title

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
After a six-year reign in the Singapore promotion, Vera lost his strap to India's Arjan Bhullar with a TKO loss in ONE: Dangal...
Sports
fbtw
Ailing track legend Lydia De Vega gets assist from Chooks-to-Go

Ailing track legend Lydia De Vega gets assist from Chooks-to-Go

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Sports patron and Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas pledged Php250,000 to the De Vega-Mercado family upon learning...
Sports
fbtw
UP relishes busy preseason as UAAP title retention bid looms

UP relishes busy preseason as UAAP title retention bid looms

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
As part of their build-up for the next UAAP season later this year, the defending champions are participating in multiple...
Sports
fbtw
'Real MVPs': QuestCrew volunteers deliver in successful CONQuest

'Real MVPs': QuestCrew volunteers deliver in successful CONQuest

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Volunteers are one of the key parts of any big event. The Southeast Asian Games saw around 9,000 volunteers when the country...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Rhenz Abando leaves Letran, goes pro in KBL

Rhenz Abando leaves Letran, goes pro in KBL

By Luisa Morales | 21 minutes ago
Korean Basketball League team Anyang KGC, who were runners-up in the league's recent season, announced Abando's signing on...
Sports
fbtw
IRONKIDS PH sets the spotlight on youngsters

IRONKIDS PH sets the spotlight on youngsters

2 hours ago
The future of Philippine triathlon finally gets the chance to showcase their wares in pursuit of honors in the IRONKIDS ...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Perez seeks huge comeback win in UFC 277

Alex Perez seeks huge comeback win in UFC 277

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
While the rematch between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes is getting most of the attention for UFC 277, what could possibly...
Sports
fbtw
QC bets rule PPS Apalit netfest

QC bets rule PPS Apalit netfest

3 hours ago
Mateo Rivas upended No. 2 Darwin Cosca in the semis then clipped Joshua Diva, 6-3, 6-2, to snare the boys’ 16-and-under...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig, Caloocan, San Juan, Laguna advance to Wesley So Cup North semis

Pasig, Caloocan, San Juan, Laguna advance to Wesley So Cup North semis

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Northern Division top seed Pasig King Pirates bucked the absence of GM Mark Paragua to blast the Rizal Batch Towers, 19-2,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with