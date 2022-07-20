^

Sports

Saso seeks to snap spell vs Korda, Boutier

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 20, 2022 | 3:42pm
Saso seeks to snap spell vs Korda, Boutier
Yuka Saso of Japan looks on from the sixth hole during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club on June 26, 2022 in Bethesda, Maryland.
Rob Carr / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Without a tournament win halfway through the LPGA Tour season — and for over a year, Yuka Saso isn’t a bit bothered for the extended spell and remains as confident as ever as she sets out for the Amundi Evian Championship beginning Thursday in Evian-les-Bains, France (Friday, Manila time).

She missed vying in this fourth major championship last year to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, making her doubly thrilled for her first foray in the 72-hole $6.5 million event, not just for slugging it out again with the best and the brightest but more so for being able to test and play on the tough Evian Resort Golf Club course, the only major venue in women’s game never to have moved.

But she will be as much tested as the rest of the stellar field right in the first 36 holes with no less American Nelly Korda and Frenchwoman Celine Boutier as her rivals in the 1:15 p.m. flight on No. 10 in one of the marquee matchups kicking off the chase for the top $975,000 purse.

The ICTSI-backed Saso has faced Korda, who has slipped to world No. 3 heading to this week’s battle, in the Pelican Championship last year, holding her ground in the first two days with 68-64, only to slow down with a 70 in the pivotal round before ending up 14th with a closing 67.

In contrast, Korda outshot her with 65-66 then stamped her class over the entire field with a third round 63 and went on to win with a 69.

But Saso hopes to turn it around this week, at least in the first two days she’d be mixing it up with the former world No. 1, coming in fresh from a long rest after finishing tied at 30th in the third major, the Women’s PGA Championship last month.

But focus will also be on a slew of top opening day duels, including Korean world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko of New Zealand and Swede Anna Nordqvist at 8:15 a.m.; defending champion Minjee Lee of Australia, Korean reigning PGA Championship winner In Gee Chun and American Jennifer Kupcho at 8:27 a.m.; and multi-major winner Inbee Park, also of Korea, Linn Grant of Sweden and American Angela Standord at 1:27 p.m., all on No. 10.

No Filipina has earned a berth in this week’s championship but the likes of Thais Atthaya Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit and siblings Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn are in the cast, along with Japanese Nasa Hataoka, Hinako Shibuno and Ayaka Furue.

But Saso, who has opted to carry the Japanese colors at the start of the season, has time and again stressed she’s a Filipina, basking in glory as the nation toasted her major breakthrough in the US Women’s Open last year.

But it has been quite a struggle since that record feat although she has posted four top five finishes to close out the 2021 season. But after a sixth and third place finishes in the first two LPGA events this year, the 21-year-old ace has failed to turn in at least at Top 10 finish, her joint 12th effort in the Cognizant Founders Cup last May proving her best in a campaign marred by three missed cuts in her last five tournaments.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After AFF win, Filipinas' Guillou warns against taking progress for granted

After AFF win, Filipinas' Guillou warns against taking progress for granted

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Back-to-back victories over regional powerhouses Vietnam and Thailand en route to the country's first-ever football championship...
Sports
fbtw

No to revolving door policy

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
It wasn’t as if Gilas head coach Chot Reyes didn’t know what to expect when the call came to invite him back to pilot the national team starting the combined first and second FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Zamboanga, Nueva Ecija victorious in Bacolod

MPBL: Zamboanga, Nueva Ecija victorious in Bacolod

3 hours ago
Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines stayed unscathed as Bacolod Bingo Plus suffered another meltdown in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP champions UP Maroons to kick off Filoil Preseason Cup

UAAP champions UP Maroons to kick off Filoil Preseason Cup

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Maroons, who ended a 36-year championship drought earlier this year, will usher in the 17-team tourney with a game against...
Sports
fbtw

PBA takes break for World Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said yesterday the pro league will play two conferences this coming season and take a three-month break to allow pro players an extended period of training with Gilas in preparation for...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Help needed as cancer-stricken track and field great Lydia De Vega in 'critical condition'

Help needed as cancer-stricken track and field great Lydia De Vega in 'critical condition'

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
De Vega-Mercado's daughter and volleyball player Paneng Mercado posted on her social media that the former has been battling...
Sports
fbtw
Asian Games reset to October 2023

Asian Games reset to October 2023

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
A piece of good news greeted the Filipino athletes after learning that the Asian Games have been rescheduled from September...
Sports
fbtw
Hali Long: Filipinas now among top contenders in Southeast Asia football

Hali Long: Filipinas now among top contenders in Southeast Asia football

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Building off of years of development, the Filipinas have cemented themselves in competing against the likes of long-time powerhouses...
Sports
fbtw
PVL Invitational: Cignal, Creamline put perfect records on line

PVL Invitational: Cignal, Creamline put perfect records on line

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Cignal and Creamline stake their unbeaten slates as they tangle when the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic medalist swimmer Kayla Sanchez to train at New Clark City

Olympic medalist swimmer Kayla Sanchez to train at New Clark City

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Filipina swimmer, who grew up in and represented Canada in international competitions, will be using the facilities in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with