Fil-Am Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan reconnects with Filipino heritage in short trip to Philippines

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 15, 2022 | 12:50pm
Fil-Am Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan reconnects with Filipino heritage in short trip to Philippines
Jackie Buntan
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Muay Thai fighter Jackie Buntan recently revitalized her connection with her Filipino heritage following a short trip to the Philippines last month.

Buntan, a rising star in ONE Championship's ONE Super Series, came to her motherland for a project with the Singapore promotion.

Though it was shorter than what  she would've wanted, Buntan was able to link up with family as both her parents had relatives here.

"I figured if I have time why not see family I haven’t met before. I wanted to be able to meet my dad’s family and my mom’s family. Both sides. And I was able to even though it was a super short amount of time, I was able to see them," said Buntan.

"In general, everything was great. All the people were great, treated you so respectfully and humbly, and everything was just so welcoming. I had a really fun time out there." she added.

Buntan even got to see the same street in Navotas City where her father grew up. Her extended family from her mother's side also went to reunite with the fighter, even driving for hours just to be with Buntan.

Despite having been in touch with her Filipino heritage in the US, Buntan said she especially felt "at home" here.

"The Filipino culture is very different in the Philippines compared to America, there are differences and similarities but everyone was just so welcoming, they made me feel at home," she said.

Buntan recently lost in her bid to become the ONE women's strawweight muay thai world champion when she fell to Smilla Sundell of Sweden.

Still, Buntan is one of the most promising prospects in the sport as she currently holds a 3-1 record in Muay Thai.

