^

SMB stops TNT’s dominant 3x3 run

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
June 20, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Beer stopped the TNT juggernaut, beating the Tropang Giga for Leg 5 honors in the PBA 3x3 Third Conference with a 21-12 clincher yesterday at the Robinsons Place Antipolo.

Jeff Manday and Ken Bono spearheaded the Beermen’s 14-5 knockout blow on the Tropang Giga, who suffered their first finals loss in the season-ending conference after victorious runs in the first, third and fourth legs.

Manday fired seven while Bono added six in putting the finishing touches to SMB’s unbeaten run over six games in the two-day competition. Wendell Comboy and Bam Gamalinda produced five and three, respectively as the Beermen scored their conference breakthrough and third overall counting their Legs 2 and 6 triumphs in the Second Conference.

“Last leg, we finished third so nag-usap-usap kami. Sabi namin we want more (for Leg 5),” said Comboy.

The Boycie Zamar-coached squad banked P100,000 for the win while the Tropang Giga settled for the runner-up purse of P50,000.

On its way to the finals, SMB nipped quarterfinal foe Barangay Ginebra, 21-15, then edged Cavitex, 21-20. TNT’s Almond Vosotros, Gryan Mendoza, Samboy de Leon and Rey Mark Acuno advanced following victories over Purefoods, 21-17, and Terrafirma, 21-15.

The Braves, meanwhile, took third place worth P30,000 via a 21-14 dispatching of the Dyip.

