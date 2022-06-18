Bossing sink Batang Pier for 2nd PBA Philippine Cup win

MANILA, Philippines — The Blackwater Bossing continued their fine start in the PBA Philippine Cup after taking their second win of the conference, 97-90, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday.

In a win marred by a post-game confrontation between Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia and his NorthPort counterpart Pido Jarencio, Ato Ular came out with a conference-high 17 points and five rebounds to lead the Bossing to their 2nd win in just three games this year.

After leading by as much as 15 points in the fourth frame, the Bossing fended off the Batang Pier's efforts as they got within seven, 90-97, with 1:26 ticks left.

Two costly turnovers by the Batang Pier in the final 36 seconds doomed Northport.

Robert Bolick and Arwind Santos connived for the comeback try.

JVee Casio paced the Bossing with another vintage performance of 22 points, three rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Bolick and Roi Sumang had 21 and 16 markers, respectively, for the Batang Pier in the losing effort.

The Bossing thus take a share of fourth place with their 2-1 record. Batang Pier fall to 2-2.