Pasig vs Surigao; San Juan and Toledo clash in Wesley So Cup Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — The third playdate of inter-division play in the Wesley So Cup finds some of the upper echelon squads of the north and the south butting heads on Saturday.

The Pasig King Pirates face the surging Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates in the first set of the double header.

Surigao is fresh from their conquest of the San Juan Predators and Laguna Heroes.

Their twin wins last Wednesday, June 15, saw them climb to fourth in the southern division with an 11-4 slate, ahead of Toledo and Zamboanga.

Pasig is currently second in the north with a 12-3 record, right behind Caloocan’s 13-2; although the King Pirates have more won-points as opposed to Caloocan, 219-202.

Another interesting match-up this play date involves the San Juan Predators (10-5) and the Toledo Trojans (9-6).

San Juan should field a complete line-up tonight with GM Oliver Barbosa free from his duties in New York while Jan Jodilyn Fronda is back from the UAAP.

There are concerns that San Juan has been too relaxed or overconfident after winning back-to-back PCAP titles.

They will find that the Trojans are raring to get back at them, as Toledo has never beaten San Juan in PCAP play, and inch closer to Surigao which has two more won matches.

Other key matches this Saturday involve Laguna (8-7) taking on Camarines-Iriga (7-8) in the first set, and Zamboanga (9-6) matching wits with Cavite (9-6) in the second set.

The matches of the Wesley So Cup can be viewed via streaming on PCAP’s Facebook page as well as the individual team Facebook pages. The matches begin at 7 p.m.