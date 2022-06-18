^

Sports

Pasig vs Surigao; San Juan and Toledo clash in Wesley So Cup Saturday

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 18, 2022 | 2:59pm
Pasig vs Surigao; San Juan and Toledo clash in Wesley So Cup Saturday
Chess stock photo
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — The third playdate of inter-division play in the Wesley So Cup finds some of the upper echelon squads of the north and the south butting heads on Saturday.

The Pasig King Pirates face the surging Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates in the first set of the double header.

Surigao is fresh from their conquest of the San Juan Predators and Laguna Heroes. 

Their twin wins last Wednesday, June 15, saw them climb to fourth in the southern division with an 11-4 slate, ahead of Toledo and Zamboanga.

Pasig is currently second in the north with a 12-3 record, right behind Caloocan’s 13-2; although the King Pirates have more won-points as opposed to Caloocan, 219-202. 

Another interesting match-up this play date involves the San Juan Predators (10-5) and the Toledo Trojans (9-6).

San Juan should field a complete line-up tonight with GM Oliver Barbosa free from his duties in New York while Jan Jodilyn Fronda is back from the UAAP. 

There are concerns that San Juan has been too relaxed or overconfident after winning back-to-back PCAP titles. 

They will find that the Trojans are raring to get back at them, as Toledo has never beaten San Juan in PCAP play, and inch closer to Surigao which has two more won matches.

Other key matches this Saturday involve Laguna (8-7) taking on Camarines-Iriga (7-8) in the first set, and Zamboanga (9-6) matching wits with Cavite (9-6) in the second set. 

The matches of the Wesley So Cup can be viewed via streaming on PCAP’s Facebook page as well as the individual team Facebook pages. The matches begin at 7 p.m.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Kai Sotto pre-draft workout for Sacramento Kings
play

WATCH: Kai Sotto pre-draft workout for Sacramento Kings

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
After an injury setback, Sotto returned to the fold with a pre-draft workout with the Sacramento Kings.
Sports
fbtw
Eala stuns No. 3 seed

Eala stuns No. 3 seed

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Alex Eala reached the semifinals of the prestigious W60 Madrid tilt by stunning No. 3 seed Jaimee Fourlis of France, 6-1,...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas falters in first of two friendlies vs Korea

Gilas falters in first of two friendlies vs Korea

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Gilas were ahead 55-45 after halftime break before the Koreans uncorked a 23-3 run to flip the script and took a 10-point...
Sports
fbtw
Marcial cites close games in Philippine Cup

Marcial cites close games in Philippine Cup

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday the close games, the emergence of rookies and the shift of 14 veterans to new...
Sports
fbtw
Show of force by USA

Show of force by USA

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The mighty Americans just wouldn’t let anybody stop them in their tracks this time.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Photo Release: Ironman 70.3

Photo Release: Ironman 70.3

1 hour ago
Jennifer Ann Palmares-Fong (second from right), vice president for Sales and Marketing of Megaworld Visayas, shakes hands...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig vs Surigao; San Juan and Toledo clash in Wesley So Cup Saturday

Pasig vs Surigao; San Juan and Toledo clash in Wesley So Cup Saturday

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Pasig King Pirates face the surging Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates in the first set of the double header.
Sports
fbtw
Guce makes cut despite 74; Del Rosario, Arevalo fall in Road to LPGA

Guce makes cut despite 74; Del Rosario, Arevalo fall in Road to LPGA

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Eager to recover from a shaky finish in a 70 start Thursday, Guce struggled instead with her long game and iron play but found...
Sports
fbtw
Leclerc's Canada hopes hit by grid penalty as rival Verstappen shines

Leclerc's Canada hopes hit by grid penalty as rival Verstappen shines

6 hours ago
Soon after finishing second behind series leader and world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull in second practice at the Circuit...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix scores; SMB still hot &nbsp;

Phoenix scores; SMB still hot  

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
The Fuel Masters used a well-balanced attack and stifling defense to create separation from the Dyip, who couldn’t keep...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with