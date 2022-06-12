^

Sports

Castro comes up clutch as TNT escapes Converge

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 12, 2022 | 7:01pm
Castro comes up clutch as TNT escapes Converge
Jayson Castro
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Jayson Castro converted on a dagger with two seconds left on the clock to help the TNT Tropang Giga survive the upset-seeking Converge FiberXers, 86-83, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Sunday.

Castro negated what could've been another come-from-behind win by Converge after RK Ilagan put the FiberXers up by one, 83-82.

TNT then committed a costly turnover that gave the ball right back to the FiberXers with 22 seconds remaining.

But as the Tropang Giga were forced to play the foul game, Ilagan missed both his free throws to give way to the Castro layup to turn the tables on Converge.

A turnover and foul by Converge in the next possession sent Jayjay Alejandro to the foul line where he calmly made two freebies to arrive at the final score.

Maverick Ahanmisi could not get the game-tying triple to the basket in the final possession.

TNT thus bounced back from an upset loss to the Blackwater Bossing and improved their record to 2-1 for the conference.

Castro led five TNT players in twin-digit scoring with 17 points.

Troy Rosario had 13 points, 13 rebounds and an assist.

For the FiberXers, Mike Tolomia top-scored with 17 points.

Ilagan only had two points, the jumper that gave Converge the late lead, as he went 1-of-6 for the entire game.

Playing supporting role to Tolomia were Ahanmisi and Kevin Racal with 15 markers each.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pending Paradigm case could hinder possible Pacquiao boxing return in US

Pending Paradigm case could hinder possible Pacquiao boxing return in US

7 hours ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao may have a difficult time fighting again in the United States if he decides to come back from retirement...
Sports
fbtw
Curry, Warriors keep faith in Kerr's decision making after Green benching in Game Four

Curry, Warriors keep faith in Kerr's decision making after Green benching in Game Four

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Having been affected by the hostile crowd for the past couple of games, Green's play has been uncharacteristic to say the...
Sports
fbtw
Kouame, Belangel headline cadet-laden Gilas lineup for Korea friendlies

Kouame, Belangel headline cadet-laden Gilas lineup for Korea friendlies

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
It's an almost all-cadet lineup for Gilas Pilipinas for the upcoming Philippines vs Korea friendly games in preparation for...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles motivated to extend Dani Ravena's UAAP career as stepladder semis loom

Blue Eagles motivated to extend Dani Ravena's UAAP career as stepladder semis loom

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Having been a stalwart for the team since their championship run in UAAP Season 81, Ravena is a key cog in their campaig...
Sports
fbtw
Esteban, Catantan end Asian Fencing Championships tilt in Round of 16

Esteban, Catantan end Asian Fencing Championships tilt in Round of 16

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Esteban and Catantan, who won silver in the women's team foil event in Hanoi last month, fell against China's Yuanting Cai...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
The rise of PUBG Mobile

The rise of PUBG Mobile

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Looking at the trend in Southeast Asia with events like the Southeast Asian Games including esports as one of its competitive...
Sports
fbtw
Meralco's Hugnatan credits discipline for vintage performance vs Phoenix

Meralco's Hugnatan credits discipline for vintage performance vs Phoenix

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The veteran came out with quality minutes off of the bench, scoring 17 points in just 16 minutes of action. 
Sports
fbtw
PSI chief clarifies Isleta issue

PSI chief clarifies Isleta issue

1 hour ago
It a statement released Sunday, June 12, Velasco explained the turn of events and steps made that led to Isleta — the...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines stands ground but still falls to Japan in PNVF International Challenge

Philippines stands ground but still falls to Japan in PNVF International Challenge

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
An exhibition match, the Filipinas surprisingly got to play toe-to-toe against the Japanese players — particularly...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL seals deal with sports betting firm, puts premium on integrity

MPBL seals deal with sports betting firm, puts premium on integrity

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
After holding compressed tournaments in the past two years, MPBL came back with a bang last summer featuring 22 squads that...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with