Castro comes up clutch as TNT escapes Converge

MANILA, Philippines — Jayson Castro converted on a dagger with two seconds left on the clock to help the TNT Tropang Giga survive the upset-seeking Converge FiberXers, 86-83, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Sunday.

Castro negated what could've been another come-from-behind win by Converge after RK Ilagan put the FiberXers up by one, 83-82.

TNT then committed a costly turnover that gave the ball right back to the FiberXers with 22 seconds remaining.

But as the Tropang Giga were forced to play the foul game, Ilagan missed both his free throws to give way to the Castro layup to turn the tables on Converge.

A turnover and foul by Converge in the next possession sent Jayjay Alejandro to the foul line where he calmly made two freebies to arrive at the final score.

Maverick Ahanmisi could not get the game-tying triple to the basket in the final possession.

TNT thus bounced back from an upset loss to the Blackwater Bossing and improved their record to 2-1 for the conference.

Castro led five TNT players in twin-digit scoring with 17 points.

Troy Rosario had 13 points, 13 rebounds and an assist.

For the FiberXers, Mike Tolomia top-scored with 17 points.

Ilagan only had two points, the jumper that gave Converge the late lead, as he went 1-of-6 for the entire game.

Playing supporting role to Tolomia were Ahanmisi and Kevin Racal with 15 markers each.