Warriors, Curry shrug off noise after shock Game 1 loss

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Throughout the whole NBA season, there is much chatter on social media whenever teams clash in a highly anticipated affairs.

And when you're in the NBA Finals, it's no different with all eyes of the fans on you.

After a shock loss to the Boston Celtics in Game One in Chase Center, the narrative hasn't been kind to the Golden State Warriors as they now look vulnerable.

But for All-Star guard Stephen Curry, it's all up to him and his teammates whether or not they'll pay any mind to the ruckus outside of the court.

"I think as much as you want it to," Curry said of how it affects the team.

"However much attention you want to put on whether you're reading it here or whatever it is, it comes with the experience of knowing narratives change really quickly and everybody is trying to guess what's going to happen in this series and overreacting or properly reacting to everything," he added.

For himself, Curry says that it doesn't irk him to the point of adjusting to what people are saying. Rather, he focuses on the things he can control in the hardcourt.

"Never really gets to me as much in terms of it changing anything other than expectations that I have for myself out there on the court, or again, the standard that I set for myself in terms of how I'm supposed to play," he said.

"At the end of the day, it's just about winning the basketball game. If we go out there and do that on Sunday, I'm sure whatever the noise is will be a little bit more favorable for us," he continued.

Curry, though, acknowledged that any criticism was valid after they lost steam in Game One where they entered the fourth salvo leading by doule digits.

All that's left for them now is to recover and shift the story on their side.

"[R]ight now, we allowed Game 1 to get away from us, and we've got to respond," he said.

Game Two tips off, still in Chase Center, on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) where the Warriors will look to even the series before it shifts to Boston for Game Three.