Sources: Ayo or Escueta set to replace Fernandez as San Beda coach

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 30, 2022 | 4:36pm
Boyet Fernandez
MANILA, Philippines – Any time soon, San Beda will have a new coach in either Aldin Ayo or Yuri Escueta.

Sources told The STAR that the coaching search has now been trimmed down to just between Ayo and Escueta after Boyet Fernandez bids farewell to a proud Benedictine school he steered to four NCAA championships.

“Down to (Aldin) Ayo and Yuri (Escueta),” said an insider.

Ayo has proven his mettle by winning a title for Letran in the NCAA and La Salle in the UAAP while steering University of Santo Tomas to the UAAP finals before losing to Ateneo not so long ago.

Escueta, for his part, is a former Ateneo stalwart and served as an assistant both at Ateneo and TNT in the PBA.

Fernandez’s exit was a result of the Lions not making the NCAA finals in Season 97, a first in the last 15 seasons spanning 17 years.

Originally, Fernandez and former Letran and Phoenix coach Louie Alas were part of the shortlist for the coaching search.

Now, the much-sought job will be between either a tried and tested mentor or a greenhorn seeking a chance to prove his worth.

ALDIN AYO

BOYET FERNANDEZ

NCAA

RED LIONS

SAN BEDA
