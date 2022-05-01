Ardina makes cut with 74 but fades 10 shots off leader in Garden City Charity Classic

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina survived tough windy conditions at Buffalo Dunes but her two-over 74 dropped her too far behind American Gabriella Then after two rounds of the Garden City Charity Classic in Kansas Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Ardina, who scrambled for a 73 Friday (Saturday in Manila), failed to endure the challenge like majority of the bidders, ending up with bogeys on Nos. 8 and 11 in a pair of birdie-less 37s for a share of 33rd place at three-over 147.

That was 10 strokes behind Then, who produced a gutsy 70 to stay on top at 137, a shot ahead of Chinese Yan Liu, who came away with a second straight 69 for a 138, while Maddi Caldwell-Young fired a 68 to force a three-way tie for third at 139 with fellow Americans Alexa Pano and erstwhile frontrunner Jillian Hollis, who carded a 70 and 73, respectively.

But while Ardina, who scored an Epson Tour breakthrough in the Copper Rock Championship in Utah last week, made the cut at 148, fellow Team ICTSI mainstays Abby Arevalo and Pauline del Rosario failed to advance in the $200,000 championship.

Arevalo, who fumbled with a 75 in the first round, shot two birdies but came in ruffled by the wind and made six bogeys for a 76 and a 151 for a share of 81st, while del Rosario, who completed her weather-suspended first round play with a bogey on the 17th for a 76 early Saturday, double-bogeyed No. 10 from where she teed off and never recovered. She limped with a 78 marred by five bogeys against a lone birdie and wound up with a 154 for joint 98th in a field of 141.

Ardina, who flashed a near-impeccable all-around game in nailing the Copper Rock crown, missed four fairways but struggled with her irons and putting, reaching just 12 greens and finishing with 32 putts in wicked conditions.

Arevalo hit 11 fairways and made 29 putts but wrestled with her irons, hitting just eight greens, while del Rosario continued to struggle, missing 10 fairways and eight greens and finishing with 34 putts.