Sotto is Fansâ€™ MVP

Sotto is Fans’ MVP

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto has been hailed as the Fans’ Most Valuable Player in the Australia National Basketball League (NBL) following an impressive debut season with the Adelaide 36ers buoyed by a massive support from passionate Filipino fans around the world.

The 7-foot-3 wunderkind topped the online poll by the NBL, which also named Sydney Kings ace Jaylen Adams as the Season MVP in a ceremony yesterday.

Sotto followed Jerome Randle, Mitch Creek, Bryce Cotton and Scott Machado as recipients of the award that was first handed out in 2016.

Sotto, 19, made the most out of his limited action (15.2 minutes per game) in his first year with Adelaide, tallying averages of 7.52 points on 50-percent clip, 4.48 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 22 games.