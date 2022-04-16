Pelicans edge Clippers to complete West playoff cast

Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans scores on a jumper in front of Terance Mann #14 of the LA Clippers during the first half in an NBA play-in tournament game at Crypto.com Arena on April 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — The New Orleans Pelicans staved off the LA Clippers late to take the final NBA playoffs spot in the Western Conference, 105-101, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

After squandering a lead as big as 16 points, the Pelicans regained their bearings in the fourth salvo to send the Clippers packing and set up their best-of-seven clash against the NBA-best Phoenix Suns.

A 10-0 run in the middle of the fourth frame found the Pelicans up seven, 101-94, with 2:10 ticks left in the game.

The Clippers had the chance to cut the deficit to just a bucket, but Reggie Jackson split at the line to keep New Orleans up by three, 103-100.

Though Larry Nance Jr. missed both his free throws to keep the door ajar for LA, a 1/2 outing from the charity stripe from Norman Powell and a clutch dunk from Jonas Valanciunas helped the Pelicans hang on for the win.

Brandon Ingram topped the scoring column for New Orleans with 30 markers while Nance Jr. chipped in a double-double of 14 points and 16 rebounds.

He also added four assists, one steal, and a block to his stat line.

Marcus Morris Jr. and Jackson chipped in 27 points each in the losing effort.