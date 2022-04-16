^

Sports

Young, Hawks ice Cavs to claim final East playoff spot

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 16, 2022 | 10:39am
Young, Hawks ice Cavs to claim final East playoff spot
Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots on Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
RICK OSENTOSKI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Trae Young powered the Atlanta Hawks past the Cleveland Cavaliers, 107-101, in the Play-In tournament to clinch the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

After drubbing the Hornets in their first play-in game, the Hawks battled back from as big as 14 points down with a third quarter surge led by Young against the Cavs on the road.

At halftime, Cleveland were ahead by 10, 61-51.

But Young uncorked 16 points in the third period, including 12 straight, as the Hawks outscored the Cavs, 33-23.

Heading into the final frame, both teams were knotted up at 84-all.

A quick 11-2 burst to begin the fourth salvo propelled the Hawks to the lead, 95-86.

Though freebies by Evan Mobley got the Cavs within one, 99-100, with 1:27 ticks left, four straight points from Young helped his team creatae breathing space anew.

Young finished with 38 points, nine assists, and three boards to pace the Hawks who will face the East top-seed Miami Heat in a seven-game series.

Lauri Markkanen and Darius Garland led the Cavs in the losing effort with 26 and 21 markers, respectively.

