Xavier School sports book launched

Some of Xavier's best and brightest were honored during the Homegrown: A Celebration of Xavier Sports book Monday night, April 4, at the Angelo King Center inside Xavier School.

MANILA, Philippines – Homegrown: A Celebration of Xavier Sports, a 354-page coffee table book, was launched Monday evening at the Angelo King center inside Xavier School in San Juan.

Written by yours truly, the coffee table book documents the rich history of Xavier School and its student-athletes from the hardcourts of PAYA and Tiong Lian to the football fields of BOFA and RIFA to the UAAP and NCAA all the way to the PBA. Also featured are student-athletes who have brought honor to the school through their achievements in swimming, badminton, bowling, ice hockey and many other sports.

“Xavier School has always prided itself in its holistic preparation of young men and through sports, they learn even more values that will aid in their growth as people and responsible citizens,” said school president, Fr. Aristotle C. Dy, S.J. “Through this book ‘Homegrown,’ we have in writing and in book form a history and a legacy that should be celebrated and known by the next generation of Xavierians.”

“As a grade school student playing in the Small Basketeers of the Philippines, we all heard the legend of the King Stallion himself, Eric Yao,” related Chris Tiu, who was a part of that three-headed dragon offense along with Joseph Yeo and TY Tang. “We idolized the players ahead of us and they provided us with a lot of inspiration. We didn’t know anything yet about the UAAP, NCAA, or the PBA. Xavier, SBP, PAYA and Tiong Lian were our world. So this book, ‘Homegrown,’ celebrates even our own school heroes.”

The book took almost four years to complete, with the gargantuan task of listing every single Xavier student who donned the school’s colors in athletic competition and every championship it has won. Furthermore, the global lockdown due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help.

Said project head Kenneth Ti: “It is a labor of love and now it is time to celebrate in that love.”

The project was immensely supported by Cesar Wongchuking of Mighty Sports apparel as well as Xavier School Alumni Association presidents Reginald Yu and Ed Gatchalian.

Other prominent student-athletes to attend the Monday evening launch included former UP Fighting Maroons and pro players Jett Manuel, Jarrell Lim and Kyles Lao; former Ateneo Blue Eagles Jean Alabanza, Eric Yao and Tiu; former La Salle Green Archers Yeo and Jeron Teng; ice hockey gold medalist Patrick Syquiatco; and former football national team goalkeeper Jerry Ngo.

Prominent stars unable to attend but featured in the book include basketball players Eric Lim, Elmer Lim, David Wong, Henry Brodett, Paolo Isidro, Tang, Woody Co, Gab Banal, Teng, Isaac Go and Tyler Tio; football player Sammy Tang; wushu practitioner Daniel Go; tennis player Roland So; badminton player Kennevic Asuncion; swimmers Miguel Mendoza, Jeffrey Laguitao and Axel Ngui; bowler Markwin Tee; and arnis practitioner Daniel Bernas.

Book inquiries can be made at the Xavier School Alumni Association.