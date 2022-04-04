^

Streaking Ormoc joins CPG Bohol in VisMin Cup Top 2

Philstar.com
April 4, 2022 | 12:13pm
Ormoc's Chibueze Ikeh forces his way inside against Tubigon defenders.

ZAMBOANGA – The OCCCI-Ormoc Sheer Masters posted their fifth straight win in as many games in the second round of eliminations of the GlobalPort-VisMin Super Cup, this after they added the Tubigon Mariners to their growing list of victims, 81-71, here at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum.

Ormoc's latest win coupled by CPG Bohol's 83-73 demolition of the Zamboanga Valientes completed the top two squads, which will occupy the top two in the next round. 

The top two teams at the end of the elimination round will carry a twice-to-beat advantage.

CPG Bohol will secure the No.1 spot while OCCCI-Ormoc will take the No.2 seed regardless of what's going to happen in the next few games.

To be determined in the last two days of the elimination round are the other two squads which will advance to the semifinals and the Valientes are favored to get one of those seats as Macfi-Basilan, Lawaan KalosPh and McDavid-ZamPen are still fighting out for the last two berths as of posting time.     

For the Sheer Masters, their perfect record in the second round has helped the squad a big deal and against Tubigon, the team played fundamentally sound with veteran gunner Paul Sanga and import Chibueze Ikeh leading the way.

Sanga finished with 15 points, all of them coming from beyond the arc.

Ikeh and former PBA player, Gabby Espinas, on the other hand, had a double-double showing. 

A former member of Ateneo's UAAP champion squad, Ikeh came away with 15 points and 14 rebounds while Espinas, a six-time PBA champion and first player to win the NCAA Rookie/MVP award, added 14 points on top of 12 boards to go along with six assists.

OCCCI-Ormoc improved its win-loss record to 9-3 and is the only team to deal CPG Bohol its only loss in the import-flavored tournament.

But the Dolphins of CPG got back on the winning track, this after humbling host team, Zamboanga Valientes, 83-73, in the other game.

CPG is already guaranteed of the No.1 seat with an 11-1 win-loss slate with two games to go in the elimination round and put more pressure on the side of Zamboanga, which absorbed its fifth loss in 12 games.

McDavid-ZamPen stays in the hunt for a semifinals berth after nipping SND Barracudas, 110-106, even as Macfi-Basilan held on to the No. 4 spot after outlasting Lawaan-KalosPh, 77-73.

Philstar
