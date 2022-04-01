Ardina cards 68, trails by 3 in Epson Tour

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina turned in one of her strongest starts in years — a four-under 68 that pulled her just within three strokes off American Jessica Porvasnik at the start of the Casino del Sol Golf Classic in Tuczon, Arizona Friday.

Ardina sizzled in the morning wave, birdying three of the first five holes then shot three more to negate her two bogeys for a 32-36 that netted her a share of 10th with six others in the early going of the 72-hole championship serving as the third leg of this year’s Epson Tour.

She anchored her fine start on superb putting, finishing with 27 putts at the Sewailo Golf Club’s sleek surface. The ICTSI-backed shotmaker, who tied for 30th in last week’s IOA Championship while building up for her first LPGA Tour event this year in the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii in two weeks’ time, hit 11 fairways on a 254-yard driving norm and went out of regulation just four times.

Fil-Am Clariss Guce bucked a double bogey on No. 4 with an eagle on the par-5 No. 8 then hit five birdies against three bogeys to card a 70 for a share of 29th in a field of 120.

Pauline del Rosario, on the other hand, fought back from a two-over backside start with three birdies in a five-hole stretch from No. 4 as she salvaged a 71 to join the big group at 45th.

The first Filipina to win on the LPGA of Taiwan Tour in 2017, del Rosario is seeking her first weekend stint on the LPGA Tour’s farm league after missing the cut in the first three tournaments following a victory in the East Coast Women’s Tour last month.

Del Rosario dished out fine form off the mound, hitting all but one fairway on a 277-yard clip and made up for her six missed greens with a couple of scrambling pars, leading to 29 putts.

Porvasnik, meanwhile, scorched the par-72 layout with seven birdies on a near-flawless stint from tee to green. She missed just two fairways and one green and finished with 28 putts to lead fellow Americans Laura Wearn and Bailey Tardy, who matched 66s.