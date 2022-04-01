^

Sports

Ardina cards 68, trails by 3 in Epson Tour

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 1, 2022 | 5:14pm
Ardina cards 68, trails by 3 in Epson Tour
Dottie

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina turned in one of her strongest starts in years — a four-under 68 that pulled her just within three strokes off American Jessica Porvasnik at the start of the Casino del Sol Golf Classic in Tuczon, Arizona Friday.

Ardina sizzled in the morning wave, birdying three of the first five holes then shot three more to negate her two bogeys for a 32-36 that netted her a share of 10th with six others in the early going of the 72-hole championship serving as the third leg of this year’s Epson Tour.

She anchored her fine start on superb putting, finishing with 27 putts at the Sewailo Golf Club’s sleek surface. The ICTSI-backed shotmaker, who tied for 30th in last week’s IOA Championship while building up for her first LPGA Tour event this year in the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii in two weeks’ time, hit 11 fairways on a 254-yard driving norm and went out of regulation just four times.

Fil-Am Clariss Guce bucked a double bogey on No. 4 with an eagle on the par-5 No. 8 then hit five birdies against three bogeys to card a 70 for a share of 29th in a field of 120.

Pauline del Rosario, on the other hand, fought back from a two-over backside start with three birdies in a five-hole stretch from No. 4 as she salvaged a 71 to join the big group at 45th.

The first Filipina to win on the LPGA of Taiwan Tour in 2017, del Rosario is seeking her first weekend stint on the LPGA Tour’s farm league after missing the cut in the first three tournaments following a victory in the East Coast Women’s Tour last month.

Del Rosario dished out fine form off the mound, hitting all but one fairway on a 277-yard clip and made up for her six missed greens with a couple of scrambling pars, leading to 29 putts.

Porvasnik, meanwhile, scorched the par-72 layout with seven birdies on a near-flawless stint from tee to green. She missed just two fairways and one green and finished with 28 putts to lead fellow Americans Laura Wearn and Bailey Tardy, who matched 66s.

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Osaka rallies past Bencic to reach Miami Open final

Osaka rallies past Bencic to reach Miami Open final

9 hours ago
Naomi Osaka advanced to the WTA Miami Open final by rallying to defeat Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, 4-6,...
Sports
fbtw

Clasico or Fantastico?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra is safely in the PBA Governors Cup Finals, waiting to find out which team, Meralco or Magnolia, will be on the opposite end when the title playoffs begin at the Smart Araneta Coliseum this Wednesday....
Sports
fbtw
Record-setting Giannis lifts Bucks over Nets

Record-setting Giannis lifts Bucks over Nets

5 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo forced overtime with a milestone 3-pointer and drained two free throws to seal a 120-119 Milwaukee victory...
Sports
fbtw
UP Maroons on 'win and learn' mode, says coach

UP Maroons on 'win and learn' mode, says coach

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
"You win or you learn" — that's how the saying goes, but for the UP Fighting Maroons they're not mutually exc...
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin downplays Ateneo's 29-game winning streak, focuses on rival La Salle

Baldwin downplays Ateneo's 29-game winning streak, focuses on rival La Salle

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Taft-based squad is next on the schedule for the Blue Eagles, and they face their long-time rivals in final game on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ardina cards 68, trails by 3 in Epson Tour

Ardina cards 68, trails by 3 in Epson Tour

By Jan Veran | 37 minutes ago
Dottie Ardina turned in one of her strongest starts in years — a four-under 68 that pulled her just within three strokes...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-champ Melindo returns; Anthony Marcial fights in Zamboanga

Ex-champ Melindo returns; Anthony Marcial fights in Zamboanga

By Roy Luarca | 41 minutes ago
Given another chance to fight again, Milan Melindo wants to prove he isn't done yet.
Sports
fbtw
Stags repel Altas to notch first NCAA Season 97 win

Stags repel Altas to notch first NCAA Season 97 win

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
San Sebastian College did the exact opposite of what they did in its heartbreaking season debut as it came alive in the fourth...
Sports
fbtw
PATAFA to no longer be suspended after Obiena reconciliation

PATAFA to no longer be suspended after Obiena reconciliation

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee executive board is expected to withdraw its recommendation to suspend the PATAFA when the...
Sports
fbtw
CPG, Ormoc dominate VisMin Cup; Cadiz sizzles for Zamboanga

CPG, Ormoc dominate VisMin Cup; Cadiz sizzles for Zamboanga

3 hours ago
As the Carlos P. Garcia (CPG) Bohol squad continued its remarkable streak in the GlobalPort-VisMin Super Cup, a 5-foot-4 local...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with