CPG, Ormoc dominate VisMin Cup; Cadiz sizzles for Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA – As the Carlos P. Garcia (CPG) Bohol squad continued its remarkable streak in the GlobalPort-VisMin Super Cup, a 5-foot-4 local talent was able to dazzle the local folks inside the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum and spark host team Zamboanga Valientes.

Denver Cadiz stepped up in the land of the giants, but his game lately was above and head and shoulders, including Thursday's performance where he triggered the Valientes' 89-78 triumph over the Macfi-Basilan Golden Lions in the GlobalPort-VisMin Super Cup.

The smallest man on the court played a big game, finishing with 17 points, dished out seven assists, grabbed five rebounds and completed two steals in an all-around performance that helped the Valientes in notching their sixth win in 10 games to move up to solo third spot in this import-flavored tournament.

Offensively, it was Reed Juntilla who carried most of the firepower for the Valientes as he knocked in 24 points to go along with seven boards while import Prince Eze added 13 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks.

Cadiz was the star of the night, but as a team, CPG continued to assert its dominance as the Dolphins posted their 10th win in as many games following a 93-80 beat down of KalosPh.

The Dolphins remained as the only undefeated squad in the tournament.

Chris Masaglang and import Joel Gonzallo tallied 14 points apiece while Jonel Bonganciso chipped in 13 for the Dolphins, who had already secured a spot in the Final Four of the tournament.

OCCCI-Ormoc coasted to its third straight win in the second round of the tournament, this after the Sheer Masters humbled McDavid-ZamPen, 113-98.

The Sheer Masters remained undefeated in the second phase of the tournament and they were able to do that behind another with import Chibueze Ikeh posting monster numbers of 27 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

But Ormoc also drew balance production from veteran players Gabby Espinas and Paul Sanga and homegrown Christian Bolano.

Espinas and Sanga contributed 14 points apiece while Bolano had 11 for the Sheer Masters, who improved their win-loss record to 7-3, second best in the league.

Also winning Thursday was Tubigon, which clobbered Sultan Naga Dimaporo, 65-58.