Rianne Malixi: Trailblazing Philippine golf

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 1, 2022 | 2:40pm
Rianne Malixi beams as she shows her twin trophies following a dominant performance in her first Ladies PGT appearance in December last year.

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of her time, Rianne Malixi seeks to further her flourishing career, shifting her campaign from the local turf to the international arena in pursuit of more golfing honors.

The 15-year-old rising star leaves for the US Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) to compete in three AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) tournaments where she won a leg last year in wire-to-wire fashion.

That includes the AJGA Thunderbird Junior All-Star on April 7-10 at the Papago Golf course in Phoenix and the Ping Heather Farr Classic on April 14-17 at the Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, both in Arizona.

She is also booked to play in the Rome Junior Classic on April 28-May 1 at the Coosa Country Club in Rome, Georgia before heading back to Manila to join fellow national team members LK Go and Mafy Singson in their preparations for the SEA Games in Hanoi next month.

The ICTSI-backed Malixi is bringing her winning act to the AJGA, having topped the three local tournaments that she had competed in the last four months, including two in the pro circuit.

She humbled the best of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour at Midlands last December, posting a near-record tying winning margin of 15 strokes. She also dominated the Southeast Asian Games qualifier by 17 shots at Luisita and then captured another LPGT diadem, also at the Tarlac layout, last month.

“The last two wins were confidence-booster,” said Malixi, referring to her SEAG elims romp and a thrilling one-stroke victory over Princess Superal in the ICTSI Luisita Championship.

She was so confident of herself and her game that said added: “I know that I have a chance of winning several tournaments.”

Too bad, she’ll be in the US when the next LPGT leg is held at Hallow Ridge in San Pedro, Laguna next week.

Despite sweeping her two pro events, Malixi said she has not yet considered joining the big league in the near future, stressing: “It will still depend on my performance but I’m giving myself three to four years before turning pro.”

While many expect her to pocket more AJGA titles and get a crack at the SEA Games gold, she’s also looking forward to a better showing in the US Girls’ Junior in Kentucky in July, which Superal won in 2014, where she reached the Round of 32 last year, and in the US Women’s Amateur in Washington in August, where she made it to the Round of 16 in 2021.

But what thrills her most is the chance to vie for a berth in one of the LPGA Tour’s five majors.

“Hopefully, I secure a spot in the US Women’s Open. I know I have a big chance getting in but I’ll just be focusing on my game,” said Malixi, who is eyeing to vie in one of the qualifiers in 17 US states and three international sites from April 19 to May 16.

Being one of the nine Filipino athletes granted Olympic Solidarity Scholarships by the International Olympic Committee for the 2024 Paris Games, Malixi is more than ever driven to get better, stronger.

“Now that I am an IOC scholar, I am motivated to play better,” said Malixi. “I aspire to be the best.”

With her current streak and a bright future, many believe it would be only a matter of time before she could break into the elite circle of world champions and be among the best of the best.

