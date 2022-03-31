Source: UAAP to welcome back fans next week

The UAAP will open its doors to fans by Tuesday, April 5

MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP is set to welcome back fans in the stands beginning next week, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Set to be announced formally later this week, the UAAP will open its doors to spectators by Tuesday, April 5 with its four-game offerings.

Due to the pandemic, fans will only be allowed in a "limited capacity" at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Like other live events, fans who wish to watch the games live in the arena must present their vaccination cards to be able to enter the venue.

The highly touted clash between rivals Ateneo Blue Eagles and La Salle Green Archers on Saturday will still be held behind close doors.