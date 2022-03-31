^

Sports

Source: UAAP to welcome back fans next week

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 31, 2022 | 7:34pm
Source: UAAP to welcome back fans next week
The UAAP will open its doors to fans by Tuesday, April 5
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP is set to welcome back fans in the stands beginning next week, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Set to be announced formally later this week, the UAAP will open its doors to spectators by Tuesday, April 5 with its four-game offerings.

Due to the pandemic, fans will only be allowed in a "limited capacity" at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Like other live events, fans who wish to watch the games live in the arena must present their vaccination cards to be able to enter the venue.

The highly touted clash between rivals Ateneo Blue Eagles and La Salle Green Archers on Saturday will still be held behind close doors.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Folayang relishes 'genuine' interactions with foe-turned-pal Parr

Folayang relishes 'genuine' interactions with foe-turned-pal Parr

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
For Team Lakay's Eduard Folayang, there is much to take in after his bout with Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr in ONE X last...
Sports
fbtw
Call them &lsquo;Filipinas&rsquo; from now on: Lady booters in Australia for SEA Games camp

Call them ‘Filipinas’ from now on: Lady booters in Australia for SEA Games camp

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
The first of three major tournaments before their historic appearance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the Filipina booters...
Sports
fbtw
Suns derail Warriors&rsquo; quest for outright NBA playoff berth

Suns derail Warriors’ quest for outright NBA playoff berth

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Chris Paul converted on a clutch layup after a costly Draymond Green turnover to pad the Suns' lead to three, 104-101, with...
Sports
fbtw
Bound for US NCAA semis, Fil-Am Remy Martin gains coach&rsquo;s adulation

Bound for US NCAA semis, Fil-Am Remy Martin gains coach’s adulation

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Head coach Bill Self could not be more excited to have the veteran guard at his helm.
Sports
fbtw
Obiena finally gets PATAFA's SEA Games backing as months-long rift ends

Obiena finally gets PATAFA's SEA Games backing as months-long rift ends

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
All’s well that ends well for World No. 5 pole vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
KHI Esports skipper suspended in PUBG Mobile tiff

KHI Esports skipper suspended in PUBG Mobile tiff

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Controversy tainted the Philippines' debut in the PUBG Mobile Pro League MY/SY/PH.
Sports
fbtw
adidas reveals official match ball of 2022 FIFA World Cup

adidas reveals official match ball of 2022 FIFA World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Dubbed the "Al Rihla", the ball is touted to be the "fastest and most accurate" World Cup ball to date.
Sports
fbtw
Alido fumbles with 73, ends up tied at 22nd in Gurugram golf tiff

Alido fumbles with 73, ends up tied at 22nd in Gurugram golf tiff

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Ira Alido lost his rhythm and touch when it mattered most, hobbling with a one-over 73 to finish joint 22nd in the Gurugram...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons pull away late, tame Bulldogs for 2nd win

Maroons pull away late, tame Bulldogs for 2nd win

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Maroons survived a turnover-prone outing thanks to a quick 11-0 burst to begin the fourth quarter and notch their second...
Sports
fbtw
How a Super Formula champ helped Philippines' Bianca Bustamante clinch a W Series seat

How a Super Formula champ helped Philippines' Bianca Bustamante clinch a W Series seat

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Lyons, a Super Formula and All-Japan GT champion, served as one of Bustamante's coaches since W Series pre-season testing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with