Thoughts about the NU Bulldogsâ€™ 71-69 win over the Adamson Falcons

Thoughts about the NU Bulldogs’ 71-69 win over the Adamson Falcons

In this March 26, 2022 photo, Shaun Ildefonso of the NU Bulldogs shoots the ball in a game against the Adamson Falcons.

MANILA, Philippines — When Adamson’s Ricky Peromingan trooped to the free throw line with about a second left with an opportunity to send the game against National University to overtime, I thought, “Jeez, this guy is going to miss his shots.”

Aside from the fact that he had not been there all game long, he had this grin on his face that was like, “Oh, shit.”

And shades of Santi Cabatu! He did. Even the purposely missed free throw didn’t stand a chance of his teammates getting a tip-in.

So, NU escaped with a 71-69 win.

Here are my thoughts about the NU Bulldogs in their first game (yes, we know the season is very young).