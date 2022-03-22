^

CPG stays undefeated in VisMin Cup cagefest

Philstar.com
March 22, 2022 | 2:17pm
CPG stays undefeated in VisMin Cup cagefest

ZAMBOANGA – CPG blasted blasted Lawaan KalosPh, 87-61, to stay unbeaten in the GlobalPort-VisMin Cup, while OCCCI Ormoc dealt host team, Zamboanga, its second straight loss Monday night.

Still in high spirits after their buzzer-beating win over the Valientes of Zamboanga, the Dolphins of CPG came out more pumped up in beating the erstwhile unbeaten KalosPh Sportswear this time as five players from the squad were able to finish in double figures.

Sandy Cenal had a double-double performance of 10 points and 10 rebounds while Nikko Panganiban and Joel Bonganciso each tallied 11 markers to lead the way for the Dolphins, the only unbeaten team so far after winning three in a row in the tournament.

Lester Reyes and import Joel Gonzallo added 10 markers apiece for the Dolphins, who shot a steady 51-percent from the field (38-of-74) while holding down their rivals to just 36.6-percent shooting (26-of-71).

Overshadowed by CPG's victory was OCCCI Ormoc's 91-82 beat down of Zamboanga as six players wound up in double figures in a display of balance firepower by the Sheer Masters, who now improved their win-loss record to 2-1.

Chebueze Ikeh, the former Ateneo center, who now backstops the Sheer Masters, led his team's onslaught with 13 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

But Ikeh got plenty of help as guard Kobe Palencia tallied 12 points, five rebounds and five assists, Aljin Rapas added 11, and Grenal Malubay, Rino Ramirez and Mark Guillen each had 10 apiece for the Sheer Masters, whose inside game made the difference in their game against the Valientes.

OCCCI Ormoc scored 40 points inside the shaded lane, 12 more than Zamboanga, which lost for the second straight game after winning its opening day match.

Macfi-Basilan and Sultan Naga Dimaporo also notched their second straight victories after pulling off contrasting wins over their rivals.

Basilan walloped Tubigon Bohol, 69-52, while SND outlasted McDavid ZamPen, 107-103, in the other game.

Philstar
