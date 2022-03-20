^

Sports

NLEX heads back to drawing board ahead of semis series vs Ginebra

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 20, 2022 | 2:08pm
NLEX heads back to drawing board ahead of semis series vs Ginebra
NLEX Road Warriors head coach Yeng Guiao
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The NLEX Road Warriors will be plotting a whole new gameplan ahead of their best-of-five semifinals series against the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the PBA Governor's Cup.

After going to a rubber match with the Alaska Aces in the quarterfinals, the Road Warriors expect another tough challenge ahead of them.

"From one hard series to anoter series that is probably more difficult," NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao said of their looming clash with the Gin Kings.

"Di pa namin alam gagawin namin sa Ginebra," he added.

The Gin Kings come full steam ahead at NLEX after usurping the twice-to-beat TNT Tropang Giga in the quarterfinals.

Though they are the defending champions, Ginebra was the underdog to go through to the next round owing to TNT's advantage.

Even Guiao himself admitted that he did not expect Ginebra to be their next opponent.

"Actually, we expected Talk 'n Text," Guiao said.

Expectations aside now, NLEX just plans to focus their energy on shifting their gameplan with Ginebra in mind.

With a couple of days of preparation before the best-of-five series kicks off on Wednesday, the Road Warriors will look to solve the Ginebra puzzle.

"We haven't really thought about Ginebra but we played them the first time [in eliminations] and we played them well. So, we will go over the films again and we will go over our game plan and watch their games against Talk 'n Text and see where we can make adjustments, how we can formulate a game plan against them," he said.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SBP President Panlilio wants combination of pros, cadets for Gilas future

SBP President Panlilio wants combination of pros, cadets for Gilas future

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Rather than rely on veteran professional players or promising young guns individually, Panlilio believes that the key is to...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX heads back to drawing board ahead of semis series vs Ginebra

NLEX heads back to drawing board ahead of semis series vs Ginebra

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
After going to a rubber match with the Alaska Aces in the quarterfinals, the Road Warriors expect another tough challenge...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee, Aguilar tow Ginebra past TNT to barge into PBA semis

Brownlee, Aguilar tow Ginebra past TNT to barge into PBA semis

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Despite facing a TNT side who held a twice-to-beat edge, the Gin Kings were able to claw themselves out and move on to the...
Sports
fbtw
Durant fined $25K

Durant fined $25K

19 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for directing obscene language toward a fan, the...
Sports
fbtw
Zamboanga, CPG win impressively in VisMin Cup

Zamboanga, CPG win impressively in VisMin Cup

7 hours ago
The Valientes rewarded their hometown crowd with a 102-94 victory over the SND Barracudas in the GlobalPort-VisMin Super Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ex-pro's daughter relishes opportunity to represent the Philippines in World Games

Ex-pro's daughter relishes opportunity to represent the Philippines in World Games

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Her first opportunity to represent flag and country, Bade is taking it all in — especially considering that she...
Sports
fbtw
adidas celebrates women's month with new Ultraboost 22 colorway, running activities

adidas celebrates women's month with new Ultraboost 22 colorway, running activities

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The shoe was marketed as "tailored for the female foot" as it was created by an all-women team as they tapped into "women-specific...
Sports
fbtw
EJ Obiena lifts up teammate Kristina Knott after World Games participation

EJ Obiena lifts up teammate Kristina Knott after World Games participation

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
It was all love between pole vaulter EJ Obiena and sprinter Kristina Knott after the latter represented the Philippines in...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX, Ginebra gain semis

NLEX, Ginebra gain semis

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Second seed NLEX rolled into the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals against holder Barangay Ginebra after putting a definitive...
Sports
fbtw
Letran, San Beda banner NCAA season opener

Letran, San Beda banner NCAA season opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
The National Collegiate Athletic Association rolls out men’s basketball for the first time amid the pandemic to banner...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with