NLEX heads back to drawing board ahead of semis series vs Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines — The NLEX Road Warriors will be plotting a whole new gameplan ahead of their best-of-five semifinals series against the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the PBA Governor's Cup.

After going to a rubber match with the Alaska Aces in the quarterfinals, the Road Warriors expect another tough challenge ahead of them.

"From one hard series to anoter series that is probably more difficult," NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao said of their looming clash with the Gin Kings.

"Di pa namin alam gagawin namin sa Ginebra," he added.

The Gin Kings come full steam ahead at NLEX after usurping the twice-to-beat TNT Tropang Giga in the quarterfinals.

Though they are the defending champions, Ginebra was the underdog to go through to the next round owing to TNT's advantage.

Even Guiao himself admitted that he did not expect Ginebra to be their next opponent.

"Actually, we expected Talk 'n Text," Guiao said.

Expectations aside now, NLEX just plans to focus their energy on shifting their gameplan with Ginebra in mind.

With a couple of days of preparation before the best-of-five series kicks off on Wednesday, the Road Warriors will look to solve the Ginebra puzzle.

"We haven't really thought about Ginebra but we played them the first time [in eliminations] and we played them well. So, we will go over the films again and we will go over our game plan and watch their games against Talk 'n Text and see where we can make adjustments, how we can formulate a game plan against them," he said.