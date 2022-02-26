Smart to extend fast internet for student-athletes in UAAP bubble

The new UAAP logo will be used in its upcoming 84th season

MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP is keen on keeping its student-athletes at the top of their academic needs with partner Smart set to provide fast internet for their distance learning needs in their respective universities.

Set to enter a closed-circuit bubble by next month, athletes will still need to be able to access their studies and Smart will make sure to provide their needs.

"It's something that we certainly coordinate with every body," said Smart Sports Head Jude Turcato.

"Kailangan din ng magandang connection for us to do our coverage any way. So I think we can just extend that to the students who might need it for the classes that will be necessary para lang makaonline learning sila, for sure," he added.

UAAP President Emmanuel Calanog said that Smart has already extended their help in terms of internet for its student-athletes as early as now in the training bubbles of La Salle's student-athletes.

Calanog said they have already received Smart 5G routers that were distributed as needed to their athletes.

Meanwhile, UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag said that strong internet is not just a luxury for the student-athletes, but a need.

Saguisag said that the UAAP community must not forget that these athletes are students first and sports people later.

"[R]eally we have to, we can't forget that part of being a student athlete," he said.

UAAP Season 84 is set to unfurl on March 26 headlined by men's basketball.

The UAAP was in hiatus for almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.