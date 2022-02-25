




















































 
























UAAP confirms return in March
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 25, 2022 | 2:36pm





 
UAAP confirms return in March
UAAP president Emmanuel Calanog (second from left) is joined by UAAP commissioner Atty Rebo, Saguisag, Smarts Sports' Jude Turcuato and Sienna Olaso of Cignal TV at today's presser.
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales
 


MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP is back after almost a two-year hiatus.


The collegiate league will return on March 26 with a limited number of events still due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


UAAP president Emmanuel Calanog made the official announcement in a press conference on Friday.


Events to be held are men’s basketball, women’s volleyball, chess, men’s beach volleyball, poomsae and men’s 3x3 basketball.


As of press time, no announcements have been made regarding the setup of the UAAP season.


 










 









