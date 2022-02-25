UAAP confirms return in March
February 25, 2022 | 2:36pm
MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP is back after almost a two-year hiatus.
The collegiate league will return on March 26 with a limited number of events still due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UAAP president Emmanuel Calanog made the official announcement in a press conference on Friday.
Events to be held are men’s basketball, women’s volleyball, chess, men’s beach volleyball, poomsae and men’s 3x3 basketball.
As of press time, no announcements have been made regarding the setup of the UAAP season.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended