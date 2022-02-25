




















































 
























Sports
 
UAAP Season 84: What we know so far
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 25, 2022 | 3:58pm





 
UAAP Season 84: What we know so far
The UAAP will be making its return next month after almost two years.
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales
 


MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP will be making its return next month after almost two years.


The country’s premiere collegiate league announced its official return with new broadcast partners Smart and Cignal on March 26.



Men’s basketball, women’s volleyball and the Cheerdance Competition banner the events this UAAP Season 84.


Also on the table is men’s and women’s 3x3 hoops, men’s and women’s chess, men’s beach volleyball, and poomsae.


Here is what we know so far about the league’s comeback:


    

  • The league will initially be in a bubble setup with men’s basketball as the first event set to unfurl
    • 

  • Teams will travel from their dorms to the game venues in a closed circuit, meaning they will not be able to go home to their families for the duration of the season
    • 

  • Men’s basketball will likely run from March 26 to the second week of May. Teams are still expected to play double round robin and the playoff series will be the same as well
    • 

  • Game days will be on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with all eight teams playing a game for every game day
    • 

  • At least in the first round of the competition, there will be no fans in the stadium as the league plans to maintain a strict bubble
    • 

  • If conditions get better, the UAAP may opt to allow spectators in once the second round comes along
    • 

  • Athletes are required to be fully vaccinated to participate in the games
    • 

  • As for testing, the UAAP will require an RT-PCR test every 14 days. They will also undergo antigen testing before every game
    • 

  • Eligibility is extended for student-athletes who want to participate in the UAAP. (i.e. if you are younger than 27 before May 31, you will be eligible to play. The previous cut off for athletes was 25 years old)
    • 

  • The UAAP will still be awarding a general championship this year with the events that will be held
    • 

  • The league is considering the Mall of Asia Arena, Araneta Coliseum, FilOil Arena, and Ynares Arena in Pasig
    • 



The other sports are set to kick off after men’s basketball.


Though muted compared to its previous seasons, fans and student-athletes alike will be delighted to have the UAAP back.


After Season 84, which is hosted by De La Salle University, Season 85 is expected to kick off in October.


Adamson University will be the hosts of the 85th season.


 










 









