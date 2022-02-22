




















































 
























Saso eyes college degree when career permits: 'Education is very important'
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 22, 2022 | 2:31pm





 
Saso eyes college degree when career permits: 'Education is very important'
Yuka Saso of Japan watches the ball after teeing off on the 12th hole during the third round of the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club on January 22, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
Julio Aguilar / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Japanese golfer Yuka Saso remains aware on the value of completing her studies, even as she is now a full-fledged professional athlete.


Having forgone college to pursue her career in the LPGA, Saso says she is not closing doors on possibly returning to finish her studies.



"I graduated high school and then I was committed to University of Georgia but then I qualified as a professional golfer so nag-turn po ako [to] professional. But I believe that education is very important," Saso told Philippine media in a press conference in Solaire Resort and Casino on Monday.


"And I'm still thinking about going to college and all," she added.


But the ICTSI-backed golfer admitted that due to her hectic schedule, evidenced by the fact that she is set to compete in two LPGA tournaments within the same number of weeks come March, returning to school isn't on her plate right now.


"But like I said, the time I have now is so little," Saso said. "I don't think I can focus on studies now."


Elite athletes have been known to set aside their education to pursue their sports careers.


But it's also not a long shot for them to go back once their careers have given them time to do so and earn their degree.


Some notable examples in the sports world include Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan, and figure skating great Michelle Kwan.


 


 







 









