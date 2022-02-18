




















































 
























Strong start propels NLEX past listless Blackwater
 


Luisa Morales
Strong start propels NLEX past listless Blackwater
MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors ended a three-game losing slump at the expense of the hapless Blackwater Bossing, 117-97, in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.


Using a 28-6 run to end the opening quarter, the Road Warriors blew the Bossing out of the water and sent them to their 26th straight defeat.


The Bossing have not won a PBA game since October 2020.


Four NLEX starters finished in twin digit scoring led by import KJ McDaniels with 24.


He also nabbed the double-double with 11 rebounds.


For the locals, it was Jericho Cruz and Kris Rosales who picked up the scoring slack with 22 and 18 markers, respectively.


The Bossing, meanwhile, leaned heavily on import Shawn Glover, who scored 39 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.


The NLEX Road Warriors thus improve to 5-3 while the Bossing remain winless at 0-7.


 










 









