'It's just a matter of when': 36ers coach upbeat on Kai Sotto making the NBA

MANILA, Philippines — There are many firm believers that Kai Sotto has what it takes to make it to the NBA and become the first full-blooded Filipino in the league.

And one of them is his Adelaide 36ers coach CJ Bruton.

Having seen his rookie develop in the Australian NBL, Bruton believes that the 7'3" big man is heading in the right direction.

"There's no doubt that Kai will have every opportunty to play in the NBA. If it's this year, depending on how the draft stock goes," Bruton told Quinito Henson and Dyan Castillejo on PlayitrightTV on Tuesday.

"I think his time will come. It's almost like your first year of college basketball but being a professional athlete... I plan on getting [him to the NBA]," he added.

Bruton said that he has been satisfied in how Sotto has received his coaching direction that has led him to get more playing time with Adelaide.

"Him playing in the minutes that he's been playing, he's earned every minnute. [And] he's delivered, as you've seen," Bruton said.

"He's learned from the clips that I sent him, he picks up on [it], he understands, he studies the game. He's a very good student," he added.

The Aussie coach expressed so much confidence in Sotto's eventual rise to the NBA that he has even told basketball scouts the potential of the Filipino cager.

"I think for every scout that I've spoken to so far from around the NBA that wanna know about Kai Sotto and his personality, what he can bring and where he fits, I said no doubt, he's gonna be [in the NBA]," he said.

"Everyone understands that he's gonna be there at some point, it's just a matter of when," he added.

But, of course, Bruton wants his ward to focus on the now: his campaign with the Adelaide 36ers.

After proving how he can contribute to the team with a clutch basket in the 36ers' upset win over Melbourne United, Bruton wants Sotto's focus on what's in front of him.

"For now, he's here to help Adelaide 36ers to be successful and to help put Kai Sotto truly on the map where the world knows that he's owned every element and every area of the game that he can possibly own," he said.

Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers are idle at the moment as two of their games have been postponed over COVID-19 protocols.

Next on their schedule as of the moment is a game against the Brisbane Bullets on February 11.