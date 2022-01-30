With Sotto's clutch, Adelaide 36ers shock Melbourne United

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto stepped up in crunch time as Adelaide shocked reigning champion Melbourne United, 88-83, to regain winnings ways in the Australia National Basketball League at the Adelaide Entertainment Center Sunday.

Sotto sank the game-clinching dagger in the last 34 seconds to help the 36ers cap off a gigantic upset win and end their three-game losing spell in the process.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino pride finished with 12 points, his third straight double-figure outing, on top of four rebounds and an assist in only 21 minutes of play.

He also had identical scores in Adelaide's previous losses against Illawarra and Tasmania.

Dusty Hannahs led the way with 19 points including the game-tying trey late in regulation for the 36ers, who also avenged their 97-78 loss against Melbourne last week.

The win pushed the 36ers to 4-6 heading into a crucial battle against Brisbane with the same record this Thursday.

Jo Lual-Acuil had 23 markers and 12 rebounds in a rare loss for Melbourne, which still kept pole position with an 8-3 card.