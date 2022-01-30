




















































 
























Sports
 
With Sotto's clutch, Adelaide 36ers shock Melbourne United
 


John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 30, 2022 | 4:09pm





 
With Sotto's clutch, Adelaide 36ers shock Melbourne United
Kai Sotto
Instagram / Kai Sotto
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto stepped up in crunch time as Adelaide shocked reigning champion Melbourne United, 88-83, to regain winnings ways in the Australia National Basketball League at the Adelaide Entertainment Center Sunday.


Sotto sank the game-clinching dagger in the last 34 seconds to help the 36ers cap off a gigantic upset win and end their three-game losing spell in the process.


The 7-foot-3 Filipino pride finished with 12 points, his third straight double-figure outing, on top of four rebounds and an assist in only 21 minutes of play.


He also had identical scores in Adelaide's previous losses against Illawarra and Tasmania.


Dusty Hannahs led the way with 19 points including the game-tying trey late in regulation for the 36ers, who also avenged their 97-78 loss against Melbourne last week.


The win pushed the 36ers to 4-6 heading into a crucial battle against Brisbane with the same record this Thursday.


Jo Lual-Acuil had 23 markers and 12 rebounds in a rare loss for Melbourne, which still kept pole position with an 8-3 card. 


 










 









BASKETBALL
KAI SOTTO

















